Good Job Games raises $23M in seed funding

11/03/2025

Good Job Games, an Istanbul, Turkey-based mobile game company, raised $23M in Seed funding.

The round wad led by Menlo Ventures and Tripledot co-founder Akin Babayigit’s new games fund Arcadia Gaming Partners.

The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and its development efforts.

Founded in 2017 by Ilker Ilicali and Nazim Akmandil, Good Job Games is a developer and publisher. In its first two years, it became one of the most successful hyper-casual publishers with more than 3 billion downloads. The company has since sold its genre-defining game Zen Match, and recently shifted its focus to innovating the match-3 category and scaled the instant hit Match Villains.

The team now has more than 100 developers, designers, and artists dedicated to maintaining, scaling, and expanding its entertainment portfolio.

