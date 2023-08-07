Google customers ranked ‘most loyal’ in Fortune 100

07/08/2023

Companies often ask, “How likely are you to recommend our company to a friend or colleague?” to gauge customer satisfaction and loyalty through the Net Promoter Score (NPS).

NPS is now widely adopted, used by over two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies, as stated by Harvard Business Review. By June 2022, searches for ‘Net Promoter Score’ surged by 752% worldwide compared to past averages, with interest quadrupling from 2021.

However, some stakeholders sought high scores by gaming the NPS system instead of improving services.

In response, a new study, the Customer Loyalty Index by B2B Marketplace DesignRush, identifies the Fortune 100 companies with the most loyal customers, with Alphabet (Google) topping the list.

The Customer Loyalty Index evaluates loyalty through six equally weighted pillars: company finances, average rating and volume of reviews, an NPS of reviews, social media following and engagement, customer service-related Google searches and YouGov popularity.

Top 10 Fortune 100 companies with the highest customer loyalty

Taking a list of the 100 largest U.S. companies by revenue, according to Fortune, each company was ranked according to 20 data points relating to six Customer Loyalty Index pillars. The top ten is revealed, with tech companies sweeping four places. Alphabet takes the top spot, with Lowe’s and Intel ranking second and third.

Rank Company Finances Reviews NPS Social Media Customer Service YouGov Popularity Overall 1 Alphabet 69.9 79.2 83.3 77.9 23.3 97.5 71.9 2 Lowe’s 39.5 47 100 58.2 28.7 100 62.2 3 Intel 37 41.7 70.1 66.1 72.3 84.1 61.9 4 Apple 80 60.7 41.5 83.9 19.1 85.6 61.8 5 Coca-Cola 39 45.7 39.6 73.3 72.3 88.4 59.7 6 PepsiCo 44.5 28.9 48.8 74.4 70.1 84.1 58.5

