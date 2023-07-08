Google dominates search engine market – but not in China

08/07/2023

Hardly anything has revolutionized our lives as much as the internet, and as a fundamental part of it, search engines. “Let me just quickly google that”, a sentence that we say, hear or think multiple times a day, especially since smartphones have become a standard gadget of people from all socioeconomic backgrounds in modern societies. As consumers tend to consult search engines for basically any problem they have, they are a very powerful tools for anyone looking to increase traffic on their website, especially online retailers. According to Klarna Insights, almost half of all retail customer journeys, no matter if online or offline, start with a search engine search. Online retailers are thus well advised to invest in SEO and SEA strategies to attract existing and potential customers to their websites. And it is especially one address which dominates the search engine market to such an extent that we have created a verb out of its name and it has become a synonym for search engines in general: Google. StatCounter has analyzed the search engine market in countries across the globe to translate Google’s dominance – at least some parts of the world – into numbers:

Google is by far the leading search engine in countries across the globe and with different economic strengths and socioeconomic realities. When analyzing the share that Google has in all desktop search traffic originating from search engines, India is the most Google-focused country in this comparison. Almost 96% of all website visits that come from a search engine originate from a Google search in India. Google reaches shares above 90% also in Brazil and Spain. But countries as diverse as Germany, Hong Kong or Australia, for example, also reach percentages above 80%. Only in Russia and China, Google is not the dominating search engine with less than half of desktop search engine traffic originating from Google. In China, Google’s market share is as low as 5%. Chinese consumers mostly turn to a different provider:

The most frequently used search engine in China is Bing. While Google is only responsible for 5% of Chinese desktop search engine traffic, Bing has a share of 35%. In Germany, France, and the UK, for example, Bing is hardly used by consumers – only around 3% of each country’s desktop search traffic originates from Bing. Still, when comparing Bing’s market share in China with Google’s market share in other countries, it is by far not as dominant. The search engine market in China seems to be a lot more diverse than in other countries, with a greater variety of players. This must be taken into account by retailers looking to advertise via search engines in China.

