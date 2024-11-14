Google joins the Mobile Ecosystem Forum

14/11/2024

On Monday 11th Nov the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) announces that Google has joined its member community.

This collaboration will expand opportunities for all members to engage on the topic of RCS (rich communication services). RCS is part of the future of business communications and by being part of MEF, members can more easily communicate with, and receive feedback from, stakeholders across the mobile ecosystem about the role and development of RCS.

MEF is already considered to be the ‘go to’ organisation for messaging, and its membership base includes a large number of companies within the messaging space. In addition, MEF has strong relationships with relevant government agencies.

MEF membership provides the opportunity to meet and network with fellow members and develop a broad range of relationships with these companies. This means that the MEF member community can more easily explore opportunities to refine go-to-market plans, develop use cases, and support public consultations with Regulators on industry-serving topics.

MEF membership also provides strategic insights, market and new sector facilitation, knowledge transfer, advocacy, a full calendar of events (which provide an innovation showcase, and an educational platform for members), opportunities for business partnering across the mobile ecosystem – locally and globally, access to global market analytics and resources, the opportunity to shape the industry through collaboration and advocacy, and extra visibility through MEF communication channels and speaking opportunities.

By joining MEF, Google brings its expertise to the wider MEF community. This relationship builds on an existing collaboration with MEF members having attended RCS World 2022 in Dublin at Google Foundry, RCS World 2023 in Google’s HQ in Paris and RCS World 2024, most recently, in Sao Paolo.

Quote from Dario Betti, CEO of MEF:

“Messaging is now so much more advanced and MEF has been driving innovation and best practice in messaging since the start. 2024 sees RCS really coming into its own, allowing brands a more secure and dynamic way of engaging with their customers. Google’s membership of MEF aligns with our commitment to expand the community focusing on innovation and excellence in messaging. We are delighted to welcome Google to the MEF family.”

