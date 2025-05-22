Google launches AI Futures Fund

22/05/2025

Google has launched an artificial intelligence fund to invest in startups.

The AI Futures Fund will collaborate with and support founders building next-gen AI products with Gemini models.

The fund works closely with startups across all stages to quickly enable groundbreaking 0-to-1 products and features, providing early access to Google’s advanced AI models, expertise, and potential funding to bring AI ideas to life.

The leadership team includes:

Jonathan Silber

Arthur Soroken

David Benjamin

