Google Pay to introduce AI-powered voice payments in India

Por staff

25/02/2025

Google Pay has announced plans to roll out an AI-powered voice payment feature in India, allowing users to make UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions through voice commands. This development is part of a broader effort to improve digital payment accessibility, particularly for users who may find traditional digital interfaces challenging.

The new feature, developed in collaboration with the Indian government’s Bhashini AI project, will enable users to make payments in their preferred language. By integrating speech recognition technology, Google Pay seeks to streamline the payment process while expanding financial inclusivity in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital payments markets.

Millions of GPay users in India, especially those with limited literacy, are expected to benefit significantly from this AI-powered feature. It aims to enhance accessibility and simplify the online payment process for them.

Sharath Bulusu, Lead Product Manager for Google Pay India, highlighted the initiative’s role in simplifying digital transactions. He said the introduction of AI-driven voice payments will help enhance the user experience and make digital financial services more accessible to a broader audience.

In addition to voice-enabled transactions, Google Pay is leveraging machine learning and AI-driven fraud detection mechanisms to strengthen security measures. With the rise of cyber fraud in India, the company aims to implement safeguards that ensure secure and seamless transactions for users.

The exact launch date for the feature has not been disclosed, but Google Pay has confirmed that the rollout will take place in phases. More details on availability and functionality are expected in the coming months.

Source: IBS Intelligence

See more: Telefónica and Microsoft expand their collaboration to accelerate the adoption of Open Gateway in the industry

See more: The most heavily monitored cities in the U.S.

See more: Bitget launches global graduate program to cultivate Web3 talent