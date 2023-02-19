Google takes on ChatGPT with “Bard” – Here’s why it’s great news for CX

19/02/2023

Google will launch a generative AI bot, “Bard”, within the coming weeks to challenge ChatGPT.

ChatGPT stunned the online world after its launch two months ago, writing poems, completing code, and answering exam questions.

Indeed, 30 percent of the world’s white-collar workers have experimented with the offering, helping with market research, copy creation, and general ideation.

From these tests, its potential to change how people search for information online quickly became evident – which alerted a “code red” at Google.

Why? Because Microsoft struck a deal to embed ChatGPT into Bing. Such innovation could disrupt its search engine domination – which reportedly accounts for 58 percent of Google’s business.

Indeed, 92.9 percent of the world’s searches are on Google. That pulls in a lot of advertising revenue. Bing, on the other hand, accounts for just three percent, according to Statcounter.

If Microsoft can move the dial on that ratio, Google’s entire business model will turn upside down.

Yet, Google has long planned for the future of conversational search, with Bard far from a quick retort to ChatGPT.

So, while there is more than a pinch of panic surrounding the release of Bard, the solution seems unlikely to disappoint.

After all, Google LaMDA powers the offering. Initially released two years ago, this is Google’s model for next-generation language and conversation capabilities.

Ever since this release, the Google team has evolved the experimental generative AI service, ready for the release of Bard. Now, it is reportedly so sophisticated one Google employee expressed their concern that it might be sentient.

