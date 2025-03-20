Google to acquire Wiz, for $32 billion

Google, an Alphabet subsidiary, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz, Inc., a NYC-based provider of a cloud security platform, for $32 Billion.

The amount, an all-cash transaction, is subject to closing adjustments. Once closed, Wiz will join Google Cloud.

The combination of Google Cloud and Wiz will:

provide an end-to-end security platform for customers, of all types and sizes, in the AI era

provide cybersecurity teams with an automated security platform

lower customers’ cost of implementing and managing security controls

protect against new threats emerging due to the advancement of AI, prevent breaches, and help organizations respond to breaches much more efficiently

boost the adoption of multicloud security and, as a result, customers’ ability to use multiple clouds

Led by CEO Assaf Rappaport, Wiz delivers a security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents. Organizations of all sizes, from startups and large enterprises to governments and public sector organizations, can use it to protect everything they build and run in the cloud. Customers include Agoda, Avery Dennison, BMW, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Mars, Plaid, Priceline, Salesforce, and Slack, among others. The company was backed by Advent, Aglaé, Andreessen Horowitz, Blackstone, Cyberstarts, Greenoaks, Greylock, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, Salesforce, Sequoia, Thrive Capital, and Wellington.

