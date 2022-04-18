Grammy award-winning artist launches NFT platform for African creators

Launched by a Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, African Valuables Collective (AVC) has announced the launch of its platform to assist content creators to create and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Based in Lagos and Accra, the AVC platform is designed to facilitate the easy creation, management and sale of digital art and assets from African creators through partnerships with global NFT exchanges.

For the uninitiated, like me, NFTs use blockchain technology to create unique, non-replicable digital assets that can be easily stored online and traded to others. The market has boomed of late.

AVC, which is live with artists in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa with plans to expand across the continent, was founded in 2020 by Eric Utere, known professionally as LeriQ, a Nigerian Grammy award-winning producer and songwriter. The platform is built for creators to grow their brands and reach global markets through NFT technology.

