Green4Youth launches its 3rd call for projects for the green economy

Por staff

30/11/2021

In Tunisia, startups and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) have the possibility of benefiting from financing of 30,000 Tunisian dinars (more than 9,000 euros). This is part of the third cohort of the Green4Youth program. The initiative jointly launched by Tunisian investors Impact Partner and Flat6Labs is in effect until November 30, 2021 and will unearth a total of 8 boxes across the territory of Tunisia.

The call for projects concerns young players in the green economy sector, in particular those who put in place sustainable food systems and clean technologies that can lead to the immediate creation of 10 jobs on average. The selected start-ups will develop their network in the Tunisian entrepreneurial ecosystem and exchange knowledge with a set of experts from different fields.

See more: Africa is betting on renewable energies for its electrification

An initiative favorable to sustainable development in Tunisia



Green4Youth is a support program supported by the GreenWorks concept of the Dutch company Hivos, committed to the issue of climate change as well as employability in North Africa. This initiative is also supported by the World Bank through its subsidiary, the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The first edition, held from March to May 2021, supported 8 start-ups operating in the field of sustainable development, including Colibris, Farm Trust and Grow it Yourself.

The second edition, which opened in August 2021, will benefit 8 environmental projects which will be supervised through personalized coaching sessions according to their specific needs. In Tunisia, as elsewhere in North Africa, the green economy is part of the national sustainable development strategy, which encourages the use of natural resources and the development of more sustainable consumption patterns.

During the first edition of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit which took place in October 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Head of the Tunisian government, Nejla Bouden, insisted on the need to put in place policies green economy while strengthening investments in renewable energies, sustainable agriculture and green construction.

Source: Afrik21