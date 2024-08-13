Grenada: WiPay does not need a licence to operate

The Grenada Government says it will continue to engage the Trinidad-based WiPay Caribbean to provide cashless electronic transactions to recipients of the schoolbooks and uniform programme, although the island’s regulatory body for financial services has revoked the company’s license to operate in Grenada.

A notice dated July 3, 2024 on the Grenada Authority for the Regulation of Financial Institutions (GARFIN) website said that the licence issued to WiPay had been revoked making it in eligible to operate in Grenada.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 33 (1) (a) of the Money Services Business Act Cap 198A, the Grenada Authority for the Regulation of Financial Institutions (GARFIN), as the Authority responsible for Money Services Business, hereby revokes the licence of WiPay Grenada Ltd with immediate effect. The general public, including persons interested in doing business with this entity are asked to note the contents of this Notice and be guided accordingly,” said the notice.

But Education Minister David Andrews told a news conference that the Dickon Mitchell government through the Ministry of Education will Partner with WiPay Caribbean for the Digital Student Grant Assistance Programme and agents of the company are set to receive training in the upcoming days.

Andrews said that the ministry would issue to grant beneficiaries, a system generated QR codes, which would be redeemable at participating merchants for school supplies and uniforms, eliminating the cost associated with printing cheques.

Asked about the recent revocation of the WiPay license to operate in Grenada, Andrews told reporters that the company does not need to be certified by GARFIN to operate in Grenada.

“As it relates to WiPay, we engaged GARFIN and we engaged WiPay as well, what we did discover is that WiPay just provides a platform for cashless transaction, they do not need to be certified by GARFIN.

“We learned that and so there was no need for them to be recertified, that is what we were told by the officials from GARFIN,” he told reporters.

Andrews further explained that WiPay is certified by the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE).

“So, we felt comfortable being guided by GARFIN that they were still in a very good position to continue offering the services because they didn’t do direct cash transactions and so the GARFIN regulations did not need to have them certified and they did not have to renew that document,” he said.

Launched in October 2001 and operating out of St Kitts, the ECSE is the regional securities market established by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and licensed under the Securities Act of 2001 – a uniform regional body of legislation governing securities market activities.

Last week, WiPay signed a new multi-million dollar, three-year contract with the government of Grenada to digitise payments on the island.

Called GovPay, the agreement came into effect on Thursday with the Ministry of Education, for its book grant programme. GovPay allows the ministry to instantly send money to its citizens to purchase books, online or in store.

In an interview with Guardian Media, the founder and CEO of WiPay, Point Fortin-born Aldwyn Wayne said WiPay has a great relationship with all the administrations in Grenada, especially the current one. Entering into this contract for three years is an indication of such.

“So, you know, the misinformed would always be misinformed. My job is to focus on providing the best value that I can to this region. And, the government of Grenada, I know, is very appreciative of the solutions along with the partnerships that we’ve had over the last couple of years and for the next foreseeable future,” the businessman said.

In explaining how the GovPay platform operates, Wayne said someone in Grenada’s Ministry of Education just has to push a button to facilitate citizens who are eligible to get the grant. The money shows up on the recipient’s phone, allowing the holder to go to any bookstores to purchase books and school supplies.

“It’s kind of a big deal knowing that we built the application, we built the solution, it’s been vetted over the last couple of years by different administrations, and now to enter a long-term contract with the government, it’s awesome,” Wayne said.

On its website, WiPay states that the grant technology has been utilised by NGO’s, state entities, and government entities across the Caribbean.

One notable achievement includes the successful distribution of a JM$4 billion grant payout solution in Jamaica, serving more than 40,000 people in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) in Jamaica during the pandemic.

Leveraging QR code-based disbursements, recipients could redeem funds at various merchant locations across the island, further underscoring WiPay’s track record in effective grant distribution.

Also, the payments company said this solution not only streamlines the distribution process, but also addresses concerns related to time, cost, theft and misuse of funds.

Expanding offerings

In June, WiPay announced several developments that would expand the company’s offerings to people in the Caribbean.

WiPay said it is transforming the remittance landscape in the region with a business-to-customer product, the COLOUR App.

In partnership with RIA, the world’s second-largest remittance company, WiPay said it had spent the last 24 months developing direct-to-wallet and direct-to-bank account remittance solutions.

“The COLOUR App, designed to make remittance more accessible and efficient, is set to change the way people in Trinidad and Tobago receive money. Instead of standing in line to collect remittances, users can now receive funds directly into their accounts from established remittance companies like RIA and PayPal, making it easier for friends and family abroad to send money instantly,” according to a news release from the payment solutions company.

“WiPay is blending the traditional with the new to revolutionize the remittance space. With COLOUR, users can receive money instantly from established remittance companies like RIA, as well as from PayPal and other popular payment services,” said John Mollenthiel, the chief operating officer and country head for T&T at WiPay.

Also in June, WiPay announced a partnership with Aeropost, a leading global logistics technology provider, that allows customers in Trinidad and Tobago to use their local currency (TTD) for international transactions, overcoming foreign exchange (FX) constraints and enhancing payment options for cross-border e-commerce.

“We understand the difficulties our customers face with limited USD access due to FX constraints,” said Gillian Rodriguez Clark, Aeropost director for the Eastern Caribbean. “Our partnership with WiPay allows Trinidadians to shop globally using their local currency, making cross-border e-commerce more accessible and convenient for both our B2C and B2B clients. This new service, along with benefits like our US Tax Free Address, Hassle Free Returns Program, Mobile App, actual weight-based charges, and Smart Locker Last Mile Solution, sets us apart and empowers our communities by connecting them to global markets.”

WiPay acquired Travelele.com, a Miami-based online travel company, in June, outlining that the move will allow WiPay to expand the capabilities of its COLOUR App Marketplace, bringing significant benefits to Caribbean travellers and positioning it as a major competitor to established travel booking platforms like Expedia, Hotels.com, and Trivago.

