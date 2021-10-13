GSA: 180th 5G network launched globally

Por staff

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) today announced that 180 5G networks have now launched in 72 countries/territories around the world. In addition, the association’s research found that by the end of September 2021, 465 operators in 139 countries/territories are investing in 5G networks in the form of tests, trials, pilots, planned and actual deployments. The GSA has also identified nearly 400 organisations deploying private mobile networks based on LTE or 5G or holding appropriate licences.

The new NTS Update Status Snapshot Report not only highlights the steady growth of live 5G commercial networks throughout 2021 but also reveals a strong interest in NB-IoT and LTE-M networks with 154 operators identified as investing, of which 109 are known to be actively deploying the 4×4 MIMO technology and 93 have deployed/launched the technology within their commercial networks.

This latest GSA report also addresses LTE, with data revealing that there are 796 operators that have launched public LTE Networks worldwide (offering broadband fixed wireless access and or mobile services) and that 429 operators have launched LTE fixed wireless access services (excludes those offering MiFi/dongle services only).

The NTS Update Status Snapshot Report (End of September 2021) can be downloaded for free here: https://gsacom.com/paper/nts-snapshot-september-2021-status-update/ (registration required).

“We recently announced that the 1000th 5G device had been unveiled and this news that there are now commercial networks are now live in more than 70 markets illustrates the momentum that these next generation networks have globally,” said Joe Barrett, President of Global mobile Suppliers Association. “Private networks are also on the rise with 400 organisations deploying the technology using LTE or 5G – delivering a wide range of innovative use cases across a diverse set of vertical industries.”