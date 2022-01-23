GSA: Announced 5G devices pass 1200 milestone

23/01/2022

The GSA today confirmed the number of announced 5G devices has surpassed 1200 for the first time and now stands at 1257 announced 5G devices. This is an increase of 8.9% over the last month and 68.2% of all announced 5G devices are understood to be commercially available. The number of commercial 5G devices has grown by 21.7% over the last quarter, passing 850 for the first time to reach 857 commercial 5G devices by the end of 2021.

The new “5G Device Ecosystem – January 2022” report reveals that 180 vendors have now announced available or forthcoming 5G devices. Across 22 different form factors, devices recorded by GSA include 614 5G phones, an increase of 42 since October 2021, and at least 210 FWA CPE devices (indoor and outdoor), of which 98 are now commercially available. Support for 5G Standalone is also seeing growing support within the device ecosystem, with 676 announced devices now with declared support for 5G standalone in sub-6 GHz bands, 468 of which are commercially available.

The new report also shares that by end-December 2021, GSA had identified:

22 announced form factors.

180 vendors who had announced available or forthcoming 5G devices.

1257 announced devices (including regional variants, but excluding operator-branded devices that are essentially re-badged versions of other phones), including at least 857 that are understood to be commercially available: 614 phones (up 42 from October), at least 545 of which are now commercially available (up 39 in a month). 210 FWA CPE devices (indoor and outdoor), at least 98 of which are now commercially available. 174 modules. 81 industrial/enterprise routers/gateways/modems.



55 battery operated hotspots. 28 tablets. 28 laptops (notebooks). 11 in-vehicle routers/modems/hotspots. 8 USB terminals/dongles/modems. 48 other devices (including drones, head-mounted displays, robots, TVs, cameras, femtocells/small cells, repeaters, vehicle OBUs, a snap-on dongle/adapter, a switch, a vending machine and an encoder).

676 announced devices with declared support for 5G standalone in sub-6 GHz bands, 468 of which are commercially available.

A free executive summary of the report can be downloaded here: https://gsacom.com/paper/5g-devices-january-2022-executive-summary/ (registration required). The full report, available to all GSA Members and Associates subscribing to the GAMBoD service, includes additional data including the growth in 5G FWA CPE and 5G phones, the spectrum support of 5G devices and a full list of the 857 commercially available 5G devices.

“2021 was another strong year for the 5G mobile ecosystem, with the pace of 5G deployment and commercialisation undisturbed,” commented Joe Barrett, President, Global mobile Suppliers Association. “The mobile industry has continued to see more spectrum allocated to 5G, more networks deployed and, of course, more 5G devices announced but also commercially available. Today, the GSA counts that the number of commercially available 5G devices break through the spectacular 800 barrier for the first time.”