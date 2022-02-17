GSA appoints CCS Insight as new research partner

Por staff

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) today announced the appointment of CCS Insight, the global analyst firm that provides data and research to the mobile, connected and network markets, as its new research partner. The partnership will see information shared between the two organisations to support a broader and deeper level of research.

GSA consistently monitors and reports data tracking the latest advancements in the global mobile industry, including spectrum auctions and band availability, 4G and 5G network deployments, device launches and the market status of technologies including VoNR, NB-IoT and 5G carrier aggregation. Its global database is available to GSA Members and Associates subscribing to the GAMBoD database, with free executive summary reports available via the GSA website. To date, there have been over 2 million downloads of GSA reports since its formation in 1998 and over 500,000 downloads since 2016.

By partnering with CCS Insight, GSA aims to deliver broader and deeper reports covering a wider research scope. GSA will continue to deliver its market status reports on spectrum, networks, technologies, devices and chipsets and, together with CCS Insight’s team of respected industry analysts, build on this foundation to provide greater insight into the trends that are shaping the global mobile ecosystem.

“The most effective decision-making is insight-led, backed up by data and grounded in research. GSA is well-respected as the go-to original source for data on the market status of 4G and 5G spectrum, networks and devices. By joining forces with GSA, we want to give the industry what it needs most — unrivalled global data coupled with incisive analysis and insight”, said Geoff Blaber, CEO of CCS Insight.

“As the GSA community has grown, so has the scope of the research that our members and associates are calling for. By appointing CCS Insight as our official research partner, GSA is continuing to invest in always delivering the very latest global market data through our GAMBoD database,” said Joe Barrett, President of GSA.“On behalf of GSA, I would also like to put on record our sincere thanks to Simon Sherrington and the team at Innovation Observatory, who played a pivotal role in building GSA’s research reputation, and we wish Simon well in his new ventures.”

GSA welcomed 38 new members and associates in 2021, with the GSA community now including eight executive members, eight ordinary members and 78 associates. GSA resources available to GSA members and associates include detailed industry reports and access to the GAMBoD databases from which GSA reports are compiled, as well as promoting their own white papers and business via the GSA website. GSA executive members and full members also benefit from participation in GSA Working Groups as well as driving GSA messaging and programs.

CCS Insight was appointed following a competitive tender process.