GSA joins African Telecommunications Union (ATU – UAT) as Associate Member

24/10/2022

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) today announced that it has joined ATU, the African Telecommunications Union, as an Associate Member. ATU is a specialized agency for ICT of the African continent, comprising 48 Member States and 54 Associate Members including fixed and mobile telecom operators from across the continent. GSA will represent the interests of the mobile industry in the development of regional spectrum policies, including the formulation of a common position towards WRC-23 in the African region.

GSA will continuously support and work with ATU and African Administrations in their preparatory work on key IMT related WRC-23 Agenda Items to reach African Common Positions for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023. At WRC-23, to be held in Dubai in 2023, agenda items include the identification of mobile broadband (IMT) spectrum in mid-band 3-10 GHz frequencies, bands for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and discussions on the use of high-altitude platforms and drones as using IMT base stations, which are all relevant to the African region.

“We are pleased to join the African Telecommunications Union which is the leading continental organisation fostering the development of information and communication technologies, infrastructure and services,” said Dr. Bienvenu AGBOKPONTO SOGLO, Chair GSA ATU Spectrum Team at GSA. “With WRC-23 fast approaching and the proposals for the agenda at WRC-27 already being discussed, the harmonisation of spectrum across the world remains vital – and within that ensuring the needs of the African continent is essential. In joining ATU, we are truly looking forward to continuing to share our technical experience and best practices with ATU members and African Administrations for the release of key bands for IMT-2020/5G.”

GSA has a large and active Spectrum Group which is active in all regions and is aligned along ITU lines. The Spectrum Group is authoring reports on different spectrum areas from low- mid- and high-band frequencies.

According to the latest data in GSA’s GAMBoD database, there are currently 38 operators across the ATU sub-Saharan Africa region that are investing in 5G, including trials, acquisition of licences, planning, network deployment and launches. GSA Members and Associates get full access to all GSA resources including detailed industry reports and access to the GAMBoD databases from which GSA reports are compiled, as well as promoting their own white papers and business via the GSA web site. GSA Members also benefit from participation in GSA Working Groups – including the GSA Spectrum Group – as well as driving GSA messaging and programs.