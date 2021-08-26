GSA: More than 175 5G commercial networks launched in 72 countries/territories

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) confirmed the number of launched 5G networks has surpassed 175 for the first time, and now stands at 176 – with a presence in 72 countries and territories. This figure is expected to grow as, by mid-August 2021, 461 operators in 137 countries/territories are investing in 5G, including trials, acquisition of licences, planning, network deployments and launches. At the same time, the number of 5G devices that are commercially available has grown to 608, up more than 66% in six months.

The GSA’s new “5G Market Snapshot – August 2021” report reveals that a total of 176 operators in 72 countries/territories had launched one or more 3GPP-compliant 5G service among which 166 operators in 67 countries and territories had launched 3GPP-compliant 5G mobile services. The GSA also counts 63 operators in 34 countries/territories having launched 3GPP-compliant 5G FWA or home broadband services.

Regarding 5G devices, the GSA has catalogued 938 announced 5G devices, which is an increase from 588 since January 2021. While various 5G device form factors exist, the phone factor is the most prominent one, and GSA has identified 450 announced 5G phones, up from 351 in January 2021.

“5G networks are launching in ever greater numbers around the world, with 176 operators having launched commercial networks and even more investing in the technology. Hand in glove with this we are also seeing more 5G devices announced and an increase in commercially available ones of more than 66% in the last six months alone,” commented Joe Barrett, GSA’s President. “The explosive, continued growth in available devices and live networks shows that 5G is well on track to become a global success.”