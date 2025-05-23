GSMA flags stalled progress on mobile gender gap

Por staff

23/05/2025

The GSMA warned that efforts to close the mobile internet gender gap in low and middle income countries (LMICs) have flatlined, with millions of women still unconnected and adoption rates slowing.

In the latest edition of its Mobile Gender Gap Report, the industry association found that while a record rate of 63 per cent of women in LMICs use mobile internet, the pace of growth has slowed. The mobile gender gap narrowed significantly between 2017 and 2020, shrunk again in 2023 for the first time in three years, but has since plateaued at 14 per cent today.

The gender gap was found to be widest in South Asia at 32 per cent and Sub-Saharan Africa at 29 per cent. In total, 885 million women across LMICs remain offline, with roughly 60 per cent concentrated in the two regions.

The study emphasised affordability as a key hurdle; entry-level smartphones account for 24 per cent of a woman’s monthly income, which is twice the share for men. In addition, around 945 million women still lack access to a handset, which is 230 million fewer than men. This figure indicates no significant change in the gender gap since 2023.

Further, the report flagged lower usage levels among women even when online, with safety concerns, cost of data and digital literacy identified as the main limitations.

Looking ahead, the GSMA estimated that closing the gender gap across LMICs could unlock $1.3 trillion in GDP for the countries between 2023 to 2030, while also generating $230 billion in additional revenue for the mobile industry.

Claire Sibthorpe, head of digital inclusion at the GSMA, called the stagnation of progress “disheartening”, adding the data “highlights the urgent need for increased focus and investment by all stakeholders working together to close the digital gender divide”.

See more: Mobile money accounts surpass 2B

See more: InfiniLink raises $10M in Funding

See more: 6th Edition Connected Africa – Telecom innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 Africa’s Premier Telecom Summit