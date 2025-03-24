GSMA M360 LATAM to explore real-world applications of 5G and AI

Por staff

24/03/2025

The GSMA’s flagship regional event, M360 LATAM will convene industry leaders, technology pioneers and business innovators to delve into 5G’s maturation and AI’s fast shift from promise to reality. Settled in its home city of Mexico City, the event will take place on May 28-29 in Hyatt Regency Mexico City in Polanco. As in previous years, the enabling policies that make technology adoption possible will be in the spotlight at the co-located Latin American Congress on Digital Transformation (CLTD).

The M360 LATAM program will explore the trends shaping the digital economy, empowering consumers, and driving cross-sectoral collaboration.​ Key topics for 2025 include AI, GSMA Open Gateway use cases, green tech for growth, 5G mobile fiber, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), cybersecurity and user habits.

In its 12th edition, the CLTD—organized by ASIET, the GSMA, and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)—will bring together government authorities, industry executives, academics, and international organizations under the theme Policies for the Digital (R)evolution in Latin America. Discussions will focus on the sustainability of future networks, closing the mobile internet usage gap, regulatory modernization, and leveraging 5G for socio-economic growth.

To stay updated on speaker announcements and registration opening, please visit www.m360series.com/latin-america and cltd.lat.

See more: CTO and TN Operator TDF: A new alliance to deliver space-based connectivity for telecom operators

See more: Flight anxiety? Expert reveals how gaming strategies can transform your travel experience

See more: Telefónica Empresas is developing its largest Smart City project in Spain in the Canary Islands