GSMA names MTN boss as deputy chair

08/04/2025

GSMA’s board of directors selected MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita as its new deputy chair, succeeding Gopal Vittal who stepped up as the industry association’s chair last month.

Mupita will serve in the role for the remainder of the board term, the end of 2026, supporting the chair in steering the strategic direction of the association.

He has headed MTN Group since September 2020, after serving as its CFO for three years. Under his leadership, GSMA stated MTN has enhanced its financial position, refined its strategic focus, and successfully listed subsidiaries in Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda.

Prior to joining MTN, Mupita led index fund Old Mutual Emerging Markets as CEO, overseeing operations across 19 countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Vivek Badrinath, director general of the GSMA, welcomed Mupita’s nomination and lauded his industry expertise, noting: “His experience will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry.”

Mupita noted his appointment comes during a time of technological transformation and rapid digital adoption across Africa. Expressing a commitment to inclusion, he emphasised the pivotal role of mobile technology in “unlocking the full potential of Africa and the rest of the Global South, ensuring that no one is left behind in this journey toward a more connected future”.

Mupita further added he aims to “continue to drive innovation and positive change in the industry”.

The appointment comes in the same week Badrinath took over from outgoing boss Granryd.

