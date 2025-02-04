GSMA to name permanent new chair after MWC25
Bharti Airtel CEO and GSMA deputy chair Gopal Vittal was named as acting chair of the industry association until after MWC Barcelona 2025, replacing Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete who left his position as CEO of Telefonica last month.
In a short statement, the GSMA explained Alvarez-Pallete was no longer able to continue in the role as chair of its board of directors and it was turning to Vittal to take the role in the interim.
A permanent successor will be named after MWC Barcelona 2025, which will be held from 3 to 6 March.
The GSMA added it was “grateful” to Alvarez-Pallete for his contribution “to the organisation and to the industry overall”.
Marc Murtra, the man chosen to replace Alvarez-Pallete as Telefonica’s chair and CEO, will now represent the Spain-based operator on the board with immediate effect, the GSMA added.
Vittal has held the deputy chair role since 2023 and was reappointed in October 2024.
