Gucci looking to further gaming presence with FACEIT partnership

Por staff

13/06/2022

Gucci is once again trying its hand in the gaming space. This comes after the luxury fashion brand announced a partnership with the esports tournament organizer FACEIT. Following this announcement, the two sides unveiled they would be launching the Gucci Gaming Academy.

This development program has been designed to enhance the skills of pro and amateur esports athletes through a combination of team activities and coaching sessions. The Gucci Gaming Academy will start out with a focus on the hit game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The program has already brought on four CS:GO pros with the hope of adding more players to the academy over time.

Candidates will be chosen based on their in-game performances and interviews to determine players’ personal values and skills. If brought on board, players will be a part of the program for one year or until they are signed by a pro esports organization.

What’s more interesting is that Gucci and FACEIT will work with the World Health Organization to find ways to support gamers all around the globe. This initiative will focus on improving player health, safety, and of course gameplay.

This is not the first time that Gucci and FACEIT have joined forces to shake things up in the gaming industry. Back in October 2021, the two sides announced a partnership that would see them work together on grassroots esports campaigns to promote both community growth and the development of world-class esports athletes.

Source: Business for Esports