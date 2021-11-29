Helping your neighbor learn more about their cat and cat breeds in general

29/11/2021

Living next door to someone with pets can be great if you have pets yourself or if at the very least you are an animal lover, and learning new things about animals can make for an enjoyable experience. Even more so if you are close with your next-door homeowners and you can share tips and tricks to make pet owning that much easier and fun.

But if you have a fellow neighbor who has just been gifted a cat, and a rare one at that yet has no idea how special it is, it is your duty to step in and help them understand that specific breeds and pedigrees require different nutritional attention.

We all know that the generic foods we see in supermarkets don’t always necessarily contain the recommended nutrient content to offer a well-balanced diet. So they will either need to change the foods altogether for more natural and wholesome options and add supplements to fulfill the needed vitamin and mineral requirement.

Chatting to them without seemingly stepping over the boundaries can be a tricky path to navigate, but if done in the right manner and equipped with the appropriate information they will not only hear what you have to say but take you up on your advice. And their cat will be all the better for it.

Does food matter?

Yes, it does, simple as that. Some foods are highly nutritious and have great health advantages for your feline, but what you need to be aware of is which foods could be potentially harmful to your cat. Dangerous foods could be deadly and knowing what to avoid is easier than you think.

While sometimes we think that cats can essentially fend for themselves and for the most part they can, this doesn’t mean that they are completely aware of what is or isn’t good for them. They may turn their nose up at a piece of meat or fish that is less than kosher but if a tin of tuna say was left open on the counter they wouldn’t walk past without giving it a try.

Some tuna for cats is ok, not highly recommended, and certainly not to be part of their daily diet. This then squashes all those stories you hear of cats living off large tuna washed up on shore, but too much tuna can cause mercury poisoning (see what the symptoms are when you click here if you feel you may have got excited with the tuna fish on sale) and opens a whole other can of worms of problems.

Onions are a definite no, all forms, shapes, and sizes, and lead to anemia before you know it.

Then, the biggest surprise to almost all cat owners is that the only liquid cats need is water to maintain hydration, not the saucer of milk seen in cartoons. What many people don’t realize is that the majority of cats are lactose-intolerant and are unable to digest the solids.

It may seem like a lot to take in but when discussing these facts and the reasons behind the advice they will want nothing more than to keep their four-legged friend safe and healthy.

Professional guide

So you have had a great chat with the people over the fence while sipping rose and nibbling on a charcuterie board but yet they are still hesitant. Still, asking questions as to why they should change what they know about cats and foods if the food sources have been fine all this time what makes a diet tweak necessary? And these are valid questions, but times are evolving, science has allowed us to discover further into ingredients and their benefits and we should use these to our and our pet’s advantage.

If they feel they need the validation from the experts (and they are more than welcome to) then they could check out holistapet.com where you can not only see all the cat breeds you can think of but heed advice and guidance that would confirm what you have been saying all along. Sometimes a second opinion gives people the confidence to take that leap of faith.

To round up the thoughts

A pet is such a wonderful gift you can add to the family, they bring warmth, endless love, and essentially bring people together as they play and tumble with the house pets. And to ensure they are around for a long time and have the life-longevity they deserve while not compromising on the quality of life it starts from within, proper diet, nutrition, and mental stimulation.

It is easy to see why a cat is a great companion for a child, many studies have shown the calming demeanor of certain breeds have helped to keep children focused, more stable, and have been the listening ear or shoulder to cry on when they can’t get the words out or explain their feelings. Sometimes a good water-works session is all they need and children understand early on that pets don’t judge, unlike humans (although we can’t always help it without giving an opinion).

Children can get involved with preparing and cleaning the new ingredients for their kitty and you can make it into a learning session and show them how they are helping their kitten stay healthy. There is always something to learn and it teaches them responsibility from early on, win-win.