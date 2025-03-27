Here are the reasons why you must get a police report after a rideshare accident

Por staff

27/03/2025

Get an Uber!

This is something everyone might have heard at least once.

That’s how common ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft have become. Gone are the days when people used to ask their friend for a ride (some still do!) or decide to take the subway. Now it’s just opening an app of your choice, tapping a few times, and, boom! Your ride is on the way.

Ridesharing also offers another advantage. It has provided employment to millions of drivers. You don’t need a lot of qualifications to become a rideshare driver.

Sadly, this is also a concern.

There has been a scary rise in the number of rideshare accidents. The reasons range from fatigue to rash driving.

And if you happen to be involved in one, it is important to contact Uber and Lyft accident attorneys in your area. Seeking a local lawyer is important, as they will be aware of the state/city statutes and can help you better.

When you visit a rideshare accident lawyer, the first question they will ask is, “Did you report the accident to the police?”

Why do they ask this?

The Importance of a Police Report

Reporting an accident to the police is something you should do as soon as possible. Once you report the accident, a police officer will be sent to the scene of the accident.

This officer investigates the accident and devises a picture of what happened.

This picture is the police report.

And here are the reasons why it is important.

A Police Report Contains all Details of the Accident

As said before, a police report is the product of an accident investigation. This means it contains all information related to the accident. This includes

– The parties involved in the accident

– The model, make, and license plate number of the vehicles involved

– The time and place of the accident

– Statements from witnesses

– Whether the drivers involved violated any law

– Were the drivers involved under the influence of alcohol or drugs

– Evidence supporting how the accident occurred (skid marks and broken road signs)

All this information is vital to finding the at-fault party.

A Police Report is an Official Proof of the Accident

When it comes to car accidents, word of mouth simply doesn’t make the cut. You need evidence, solid evidence, to prove that the accident occurred.

The point is to separate your accident from an act of insurance fraud.

A police report is a step in the right direction in this regard.

Presenting a police report means that you have reported the accident to the concerned authorities and that the authorities have conducted their investigation and come to a conclusion. It’s the official proof that you were a victim of the accident.

Insurance Companies Consider a Police Report as a Valid Piece of Evidence

The at-fault party’s insurance company/adjuster will eventually reach out soon after a rideshare accident. Although the insurance adjuster investigates the accident from their side, they will still ask for a police report. This is to check the legitimacy of the accident claim.

In addition to photographs and videos, insurance companies consider the police report as an important piece of evidence. It means that you reached out to an official who has analyzed the facts surrounding the accident and drafted a report with the findings.

Since the police report contains information about the parties involved, it’s also a great way to zero in on the at-fault party.

