Here are the top generative AI models you need to try

30/07/2023

Generative AI has taken the world by storm over the past few months. However, do you know what types of models are out there to try?



Here are some of the best generative AI models that you can test out today:



GPT 4

GPT 4 is the more advanced, sophisticated version of ChatGPT. OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in 2022, and has attracted over 50 million users in a month, making it one of the fastest-growing consumer services in history.

Bard

Bard Google’s version of ChatGPT and is a conversational generative artificial intelligence chatbot and is free to try.

Cohere Generate

Cohere Generate is specifically designed to help businesses generate unique content for emails, landing pages and product descriptions. You can get unique product descriptions or ad copy written, making it especially attractive for small businesses working with limited budgets and manpower.

Synthesia

Synthesia boasts as being the #1 AI video creation platform that can create professional videos in 15 minutes. For personal use, it’s priced at $22.50 a month and is scalable for businesses.

DALL-E-2

Another OpenAI creation, DALL-E-2 is an AI system that can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language. You pay for credits which allows you to generate images from descriptions.



“There are dozens of ways businesses and individuals can leverage generative AI platforms to benefit their companies or lives today. Generative AI offers a variety of solutions to elevate a person or company’s content. Generative AI is a growing phenomenon, and people that want to stay ahead of the game should consider utilizing the various Generative AI platforms to improve efficiency and capabilities for future success,”explains Iterate.ai Co-Founder Brian Sathianathan, winner of the Gold Globee Award for the Chief Technology Officer of the Year in Artificial Intelligence.



Iterate.ai is an AI-powered low code software and ecosystem intended to accelerate innovation projects within large enterprises.



Recently listed as one of the The KMWorld’s AI 100, Iterate’s platform accelerates the development and deployment of AI-centric enterprise applications and their low-code environment empowers them to develop and deploy digital solutions faster, enabling enterprises to go to market 17x faster with their digital initiatives.

