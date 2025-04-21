Here’s what you should do if your car is totaled after an accident

21/04/2025

Florida is famous for its amusement parks and lively beaches, giving it the name “The Sunshine State,” however, getting into a car accident in Florida is stressful, even more so when you realize your car is totaled. A totaled car means the cost to repair it is more than its actual value, leaving you with a difficult decision to make. If you find yourself in this situation, knowing the right steps to take can help you navigate the process smoothly.

This is especially true if you plan on filing an insurance claim or considering legal action.

1. Confirm That Your Car Is a Total Loss

The first thing to do after an accident is to have your car assessed. Insurance companies determine a total loss based on repair costs versus the car’s actual cash value (ACV). If repairs exceed a certain percentage of the car’s worth, they will declare it totaled.

For example, as per Florida law, the insurer can classify a car as a total loss vehicle in Florida if the repair costs exceed 80% of the car’s actual value. Understanding these laws can help you prepare for the next steps in the claims process.

2. Contact Your Insurance Company

Once your car is deemed a total loss, notify your insurance provider immediately. They will send an adjuster to inspect the damage and determine the payout amount. If you have comprehensive or collision coverage, the insurer will compensate you based on your car’s actual cash value minus any deductibles.

If you believe the insurance company undervalued your car, you have the right to negotiate. Providing evidence such as recent service records, comparable car listings, and independent appraisals can strengthen your case. A car accident lawyer can also help ensure you receive a fair settlement, especially if you suspect bad faith practices by the insurer.

3. Consider Your Legal Options

If another driver was at fault for the accident, you may be entitled to additional compensation beyond your car’s value. A car accident attorney can help you explore legal claims for damages such as medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Insurance companies often try to settle quickly for the lowest possible amount, which may not fully cover your expenses. Having a lawyer negotiate on your behalf can maximize your compensation, particularly if the accident caused serious injuries or financial hardship.

4. Determine What Happens Next

After your insurer declares the car a total loss, you have a few options:

– Accept the Settlement and Move On: If the payout seems fair, you can take the money and put it toward purchasing a new vehicle.

If the payout seems fair, you can take the money and put it toward purchasing a new vehicle. – Buy Back the Salvage Title: Some states allow you to keep the totaled car by purchasing it back from the insurance company. You can then repair it (if feasible) or sell it for parts.

Some states allow you to keep the totaled car by purchasing it back from the insurance company. You can then repair it (if feasible) or sell it for parts. – Dispute the Total Loss Decision: If you disagree with the insurer’s assessment, you can request a second opinion or take legal action to challenge their valuation.

5. Get Legal Help If Needed

Dealing with insurance claims can be frustrating, especially when the settlement doesn’t cover your losses. A car accident lawyer can assist you in negotiating with insurers, disputing unfair valuations, and pursuing additional compensation if another driver is at fault.

Many law firms offer free consultations, so it’s worth speaking with a professional to understand your rights and options. They can guide you through the legal process, ensuring you get the best possible outcome.

Final Thoughts

Having your car totaled in an accident can be a frustrating experience, but knowing what to do can make all the difference. If you’re facing difficulties with your insurance company or need help securing fair compensation, don’t hesitate to reach out to a car accident lawyer. They can provide the support you need to navigate this challenging time and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve.

