Here’s why your daily cafe visit could be a cybersecurity nightmare

28/08/2024

According to ChannelLife, 69% of internet users connect to public Wi-Fi networks once a week in the UK. This is a great perk for those out and about or working from a remote location. However, this is also a great opportunity for hackers to gain access to your information.

“What most users don’t know is that public Wi-Fi networks are completely open and unprotected, this levaes users vulnerable to cyber-attacks.” Said Cache Merrill, a cybersecurity expert from Zibtek.



He also said: “Forbes reports that a shocking 4 in 10 users have seen their information compromised when using public Wi-Fi over the past year and this number is set to increase as more people adopt working away from the office as a norm.”



To help combat this Cache has 5 quick tips to help users stay safe when working remotely:



1. Secure your WiFi networkCache states that “Businesses should ensure their Wi-Fi networks are safe. They must encrypt any routers open to the public and use password protection at all times.” It is extremely easy for businesses to protect themselves and those using their public Wi-Fi to limit cyber attacks.”



2. Don’t log into public WiFi without a VPNRemote workers are encouraged to avoid logging into public WiFi without a VPN. Cache notes that “a VPN secures your internet connection and stops man-in-the-middle attacks from happening, which are the most common forms of data breaches”.



3. Avoid accessing financial accountsMany remote workers are caught out by opening internet banking apps away from a secure connection. Cache Merril believes “you should never access financial accounts unless you’re on a private network at home or in the office. It’s too risky and opens the door for phishing attacks.”



4. Ensure updated malware and firewall protection are in placeUsers must make an effort to protect themselves on public networks. Part of this involves using the latest malware and firewall protection to detect and block incoming threats. Cache says that “outdated malware or firewall protection often causes cyber breaches as they’re not equipped to deal with the latest threats.”



5. Block potentially dangerous sitesCache’s last tip for cafes and coffee shop businesses is to “use blocking controls through your networks to prevent customers from accessing potentially dangerous sites.” This can mean all websites without a secure SSL certificate are inaccessible, decreasing the chances of cyberattacks.

