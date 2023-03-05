Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquires Axis Security

05/03/2023

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is to acquire Axis Security, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based cloud security provider.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of the HPE 2023 fiscal year subject to customary closing conditions.

This acquisition will allow HPE to expand its edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering a unified Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) solution to meet the increasing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

Led by Dor Knafo, CEO, Axis Security provides a Security Services Edge (SSE) platform, Atmos, which delivers authenticated user access to private applications at the network edge, a secure web gateway (SWG) to safeguard user access to the Internet, and a cloud access security broker (CASB) that provides secure in-line access to SaaS apps, and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) to provide insights into user experience. The SSE offerings enable access to corporate and public-cloud resources, and the company’s cloud-based platform will build on Aruba’s existing Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and network firewall offering.

HPE will integrate Axis Security technology with its existing Aruba secure networking offerings to complete its SASE offering, which delivers WAN and cloud security controls directly to the application at the network edge, rather than routing data through the data center. This helps customers by flexibly delivering all of a provider’s networking components as a service with one point of control – instead of acquiring, maintaining, and licensing separate components individually.

In addition, the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform will integrate Axis Security’s cloud-native SSE platform, offering customers one single monthly subscription with no capital expenditure. Customers can deploy these flexible as-a-service solutions with reduced risk and little upfront investment – and scale them according to demand.

