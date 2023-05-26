Hippocratic AI launches with $50M seed funding round

Por staff

26/05/2023

Hippocratic AI, a Palo Alto, CA-based provider of a safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) designed specifically for healthcare, raised $50M in Seed funding.

The round was co-led by General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz.

The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and its business reach.

Hippocratic AI is building the first LLM for Healthcare with an initial focus on non-diagnostic, patient-facing applications. This will allow the company to ensure patient safety while improving healthcare access and outcomes. Hippocratic AI has also developed a novel benchmark measuring the bedside manner of large language models to ensure emotional well-being of patients.

Source: FinSMEs

See more: Ripple appoints Warren Jenson to Board of Directors

See more: Inmarsat targets 8th gen satellite operation by 2026

See more: Social Media, ChatGPT and AI force PR professionals to rethink their strategies