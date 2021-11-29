History making autonomous racecar challenge to be held at CES 2022

Por staff

29/11/2021

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that Energy Systems Network, the organizer of the Indy Autonomous Challenge, will make history again and host a head-to-head, high-speed autonomous racecar passing competition at CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event. The Autonomous Challenge CES, a first-of-its-kind for autonomous racing, will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The event will be limited to CES attendees and transportation will be available from the LVCC to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge set records on Oct. 23, 2021, with the first high-speed autonomous racecar competition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Autonomous Challenge CES will feature several of the university teams that competed in Indianapolis, including the winner of the competition and the finalists.

“Autonomous racing is expanding the boundaries of tech and we’re thrilled to welcome the Indy Autonomous Challenge to CES,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “With automotive and transportation tech tracking for record growth at CES 2022, the Autonomous Challenge @ CES will further show our attendees all that is possible with self-driving vehicle technology.”

The primary goal of this competition is to advance technology that can speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and deployments of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Designed by university teams, these enhancements will lead to increased safety and performance in motorsports as well as all modes of commercial transportation. In addition, the competition is a platform for students to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and inspire the next generation of innovators.

See more: C Space keynote to highlight transformed consumer experience at CES 2022

“Our university teams have proven that they can advance autonomous technology by setting world records with high-speed laps and now on the biggest technology stage at CES 2022, they will take it to the next level with a head-to-head passing competition,” said Paul Mitchell, president and CEO, Energy Systems Network. “The Consumer Technology Association and CES 2022 play a central role in advancing and showcasing autonomous technology worldwide, so we can’t think of a better partner for this next step of the competition.”

The university teams competing in Las Vegas include:

EuroRacing – University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy), University of Pisa (Italy), ETH Zürich (Switzerland), Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland) ( Oct. 23 finalist )

– University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy), University of Pisa (Italy), ETH Zürich (Switzerland), Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland) ( ) KAIST, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (South Korea)

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (South Korea) MIT-PITT-RW , Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Waterloo (Canada)

, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Waterloo (Canada) PoliMOVE – Politecnico di Milano (Italy), University of Alabama ( Oct . 23 finalist )

– Politecnico di Milano (Italy), University of Alabama ( ) TUM Autonomous Motorsport – Technische Universität München (Germany) (Oct. 23 winner)

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Saturday, Jan. 8, with Media Days taking place Monday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 4. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships.