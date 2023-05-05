“Hope for Bitcoin miners in BRC-20 tokens”

Por staff

05/05/2023

Tim Frost, CEO of digital wealth platform Yield App, says:

“Bitcoin miners are facing fresh threats in the US in the form of a new White House proposal to tax an equivalent of 30% of their energy costs to cover the “harms they impose on society” – harms that could raise $3.5 billion for the Treasury. This adds to a litany of pressures bearing down on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, and with Bitcoin’s next “halvening” due in 2024, miners will be feeling the heat. However, there may be hope in the form of the new BRC-20 token – created since the launch of the Ordinals NFT project.



BRC-20 tokens, while modeled on Ethereum’s ERC-20 tokens, are significantly different from their Ethereum counterparts and still very much experimental in nature. BRC-20 tokens allow anyone to mint and transfer tokens via the Bitcoin blockchain, however, their success beyond a medium for meme coins hinges on their adoption and usage by the wider cryptocurrency community. Without significant usage and demand, BRC-20 tokens could remain a niche product.

See more: Vodafone to crown SA 5G broadcast first



That being said, the idea of storing data on the Bitcoin blockchain is not novel, but the Ordinals project made possible by the Taproot upgrade allows larger amounts of data to be stored and is ultimately bullish for Bitcoin. So far, the main reasons people have adopted cryptocurrencies are for decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Although Bitcoin cannot support DeFi directly because it lacks a virtual machine or applications that can maintain their state, there have been suggestions to use tokenization with Bitcoin. With the growing popularity of NFTs, this could attract a lot of interest in Bitcoin for purposes that were previously only made possible on other blockchain systems.



Most significantly, though, if the Ordinals protocol becomes more widely used, it could also boost revenue from fees that miners receive from Bitcoin transactions. This is an important issue for both miners and Bitcoin users as Bitcoin’s supply is limited to 21 million, and the halvings that occur every four years could potentially lead to a decrease in miner revenue, which some fear could undermine the security of the Bitcoin network. The Ordinals project has the potential to increase transaction fees, which could mitigate these concerns.”