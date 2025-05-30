Hotomobil launches the First Camper offered in Bitcoin at Bitcoin 2025 CyberGlad: A premium living cabin designed for Cybertruck

Hotomobil has been building campers since 2015, focusing on smart and flexible ways to enjoy life on the road.

Its best-known product line, Gladiator, is made for mid-size and full-size trucks and now includes a custom version for the Tesla Cybertruck. The cabins are easy to mount or remove, even without tools, and with optional electric legs, the process takes just minutes. This makes it simple to switch vehicles while keeping the same camper. With an add-on rooftop tent, the sleeping space can extend up to five people.

Known for combining comfort, quality, and modern design, Hotomobil produces all of its campers in Turkey using yacht-grade craftsmanship and high-end materials. Each unit is designed for four-season use, with monoblock body construction, strong insulation, and sleek, aerodynamic lines that look just as good as they perform.

While the brand is already well established across Europe — exporting nearly 80% of its production to the region — it’s now expanding into North and South America, making it active on six continents, including Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Hotomobil is certified by Volkswagen and Stellantis as a trusted second-stage manufacturer and holds official European road registration approval.

Bitcoin 2025 Marks a First: A Fully Equipped Camper, Priced in Crypto

At Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Hotomobil introduced CyberGlad — a fully equipped living cabin designed for the Tesla Cybertruck and offered for sale in Bitcoin. The launch stood out at the event as the first time a camper was offered for sale in Bitcoin — combining mobile living with digital payments.

Hotomobil’s presence at the world’s largest crypto gathering wasn’t just about showcasing a vehicle. It reflected a broader shift — where mobile living, technology, and new forms of payment are beginning to overlap. As a brand known for bringing comfort and smart design to the road, Hotomobil used the event to highlight how the idea of “freedom” is evolving.

CyberGlad attracted attention with its streamlined, monoblock body, four-season insulation, and the ability to be set up or removed in minutes using optional electric legs. With a rooftop tent add-on, it can sleep up to five. It’s built for people who want to stay off the grid — and pay their own way, in every sense.

“CyberGlad isn’t just a camper. It’s a new take on freedom, independence, and how we live on the move,” said Pınar Kamçı, CEO of Hotomobil. “It reflects where road travel is going — electric, efficient, and more connected to how people want to live today.

We’re continuing to develop solutions that fit this new era of mobility. Hotomobil is a young and forward-thinking brand that listens, adapts, and builds for the way people want to live tomorrow.”

