How can a beginner conquer social media marketing?

15/05/2025

Redes Sociales (social media) is an important part of digital marketing, but despite what everyone may think, it is not a piece of cake. There is more to it than just uploading pictures and videos.

Social media marketing is about constant content creation, planning, estrategia (strategy), audience analysis, and understanding how algorithms work. But considering how social media marketing pays (according to Glassdoor) an estimated $70,000 annually, it is a very lucrative career choice. That, and the fact that most of it can be done remotely.

But as a beginner, you might wonder how to start with it. Which platforms are best for it? Where to find clients?

Don’t worry though, I was once in your boat. Fresh out of college and zero idea of how to make it work.

Now I am simultaneously managing multiple businesses’ perfil de redes sociales (social media profiles) and have a ton of happy testimonials. Plus, I can keep working, even when I visit my family in Peru.

Now, I am sharing some tips on how you, as a beginner, can get into social media marketing.

What is Social Media Marketing?

Social media marketing is a domain of digital marketing in which businesses and brands use social media to market to their audiences. In a time where everyone uses social media, be it Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or Snapchat – social media marketing allows brands to directly connect to their target audience.

They build this connection through strategically curated social media posts and stories that engage their audiences.

Here are the components that further define social media marketing:

1. Compelling content 2. Comment and message replies 3. Consistent posting 4. Reviewing analytics 5. Collaborating with other brands and influencers

It has become so important that now consumers only trust businesses that have a solid social media presence.

How to Start a Career in Social Media Marketing?

Now if you are interested in pursuing it as a career, then you need to understand the difference between using social media as the audience and utilizing it as a marketing manager.

Here are some tips to help you get into it.

Having a Social Media Presence Helps

While this may not be a crucial step, it will help you understand how different it is when you use it as a social media marketing manager. This is because when you are building a social media presence, you need to consistently post relatable content. This will help you learn the importance of engaging with your audience.

Apart from that, you will also understand which social media plataformas (platforms) work best for different business goals. For instance, Instagram is great for connecting to a millennial audience, whereas you can connect to an older audience on Facebook.

Moreover, as you begin posting and engaging with the audience, you’ll also get to know how to use analytics to your advantage. Plus, you will also be able to identify your competitors and see what works for them.

Learn the Right Skills and Tools

Social media marketing requires a bunch of skills like creativity, analytics, content creation, copywriting, and design. While you do not have to be a master of all these skills, you need to have a basic grasp of them.

Moreover, you also need to have an idea of the tools that are popular among administradores de redes sociales (social media marketing managers) for tasks like automation, social media calendars, data analytics, etc.

For that, there are multiple resources available online. You can learn them through online courses, blogs, podcasts, etc.

Apart from these, you can also do online certifications. They will give you credibility as a social media influencer. LinkedIn and Google have some great online certifications that will teach you a lot about social media marketing.

Lastly, you can follow widely known personalities in social media marketing to stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends.

Build a Strong Portfolio and Score Clients

A portfolio is crucial for you to be able to score clients. You can get to this part only if you have a basic idea of the social media world and the right skills. This will help you build credibility in front of prospective clients.

Your portfolio should highlight:

Your skills and strong suits

Versatile campaigns

What you have learned from your certifications

How you have implemented changes

Campaign analytics and results

Complete case studies

Now since you are a beginner, you probably won’t have any clients or projects to showcase in your portfolio. So, you can showcase your personal projects. You can also reach out to small businesses and offer complimentary services for a couple of weeks. Then you can build a case study to showcase in your portfolio.

After this, you can start searching for clients on platforms like Upwork or Fiver. You can also approach businesses directly on social media platforms and pitch your services to them. As you start working on these tips, you will find yourself getting familiar with the landscape and a social media marketing career won’t seem scary anymore!

