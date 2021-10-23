How can small businesses protect themselves from cyber threats

23/10/2021

By: Saivian Eric Dalius

With cyber-attacks rising exponentially, even small businesses find it worthwhile to take steps to protect their IT infrastructure, data, and payment systems. It is now well proven that cybercriminals also target small businesses. It is why as a small business owner, you must know how to protect your business from cyber-attacks. Some best practices:

Update Software Regularly, Recommends Saivian Eric Dalius

The contemporary software is configured to download and apply updates automatically, which is why it is easy for you to forget there are some devices like Wi-Fi routers that need to be manually updated. If you don’t download and apply security patches to the firmware, the router and all devices connected to it may be vulnerable to exploitation, saysSaivian Eric Dalius.

Train Employees to Practice Cybersecurity Measures

According to research, the main cause of data breaches is employee negligence. Common incidents leading to compromising of the data include accidental loss of devices by employees or mistakes that result in data breaches. The best way of preventing these incidents is to train employees to be more conscious of cybersecurity issues and take steps to prevent mischievous activities.

Increase Password Strengths, Advises Saivian Eric Dalius

Most small businesses face cyber threats in the form of brute force attacks by computer programs designed to crack passwords. By ensuring that the passwords are sufficiently long and strong and incorporate a random combination of characters in upper and lower case, numerals, special characters, you can make unauthorized access more difficult. Wherever possible, try to implement a two-factor authentication process so that devices and data cannot be accessed without the express permission of an authorized employee. Rather than forcing employees to remember multiple complex passwords, encourage the use of password managers to manage and operate passwords for better security.

Periodic Risk Assessments

It is convenient to assume that risk assessments are something that only large enterprises should bother about. However, it is far from the truth as an increasing number of small businesses are becoming the target of cybercriminals. It is vital for businesses to carry out a risk assessment from time to time so that they can keep themselves abreast with the latest threats and countermeasures, observesSaivian Eric Dalius. They can also figure out what to do, in case of a data breach or some other cybersecurity event.

Use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

In a scenario when an increasing number of employees are working remotely, using a VPN can increase the security of data being transmitted over the internet to the company’s IT network. A VPN encrypts the data before it is transmitted. Employees can add an extra layer of security with a VPN when using the internet from out of home or a public internet access point.

Conclusion

Even as everyone in the company tries to be more conscious about securing their devices and data, it is important not to forget the importance of taking regular data backups even if it resides in the cloud. It is also important that you regularly scan your computers with the latest antivirus software for viruses and malware to protect your data.