How can we reduce our cell phone bills? Tips to follow

11/10/2022

Are you worried about overhyped cell phone bills? If yes, then you aren’t alone because it’s not a secret that this world is becoming an expensive place to live. According to the JD power reports, the average monthly cost of cell phones is around $157. It means that the cell phone bill is the most expensive thing in your budget after housing, grocery, and utility bills. So, you must work on your budget management skills as it helps you live a balanced life. You can use many ways to lower your cell phone bill. However, let’s look at the few best ones.

“Around 95% of American adults own some kind of cell phone.”

Nowadays, Americans can go months without touching their landline phones, but they can’t remain a few hours without checking their cell phones. Sometimes, the overhyped cell phone bills could be overwhelming. The expensive cell phone plans can cause a massive dent in your pocket. But if your direction and strategy are reasonable, you can save a lot of money. So, if your cell phone bill doesn’t fit your pocket, then follow these tips:

Find the right plan

You can become a life coach of your fate by taking the right actions at the right time. The first thing that should be a priority is the plan choice. Ideally, it would help if you took this decision before signing a cell phone contract. But we know it’s tough to understand the use of a phone before having one. For instance, many factors like day-to-day use, messaging, and calling will decide the total expense. If you already have a phone, it will be easier to determine the usage pattern. To scrutinize usage patterns, you can examine the total calling hours, messaging habits, and data options. Moreover, it’s better to check past month’s bills to determine whether you pay more for minutes and internet packages without even using the data. So, if this is the situation, then you can exceed or reduce the internet limit accordingly.

Switch your carrier

There are many carriers available in the market. So, if you are committed to reducing your cell phone bill, switch your carrier. For instance, you can opt for:

AT&T T-Mobile Verizon

To reduce costs, you can use smaller SIM carriers like Boost mobile or US Cellular. In addition, Sprint is also offering unlimited data options at a reasonable price. You also can buy unlimited plan options because these are better for your wallet.

Be mindful while making international calls

If you have friends & family that live out of the country, then be mindful while making an international call. You can add a hefty amount to your cell phone bill. However, if you need to make an international call, use WIFI. But if this option isn’t available, find the most appropriate global calling plan with your SIM carrier.

Use WIFI when available

Nowadays the internet is ruling all over the world, and most tasks have been converted online. So, we can take advantage of the internet, which plays a leading role in reducing cell phone bills. However, connect to the internet wherever it’s available, but if you don’t have any, then use your sim data smartly. For instance, you can save your mobile data by adopting these habits:

Don’t download music/movies.

Be mindful while streaming something.

Don’t listen to music unless you are on free WIFI.

If you are using too much mobile data, then it can add up to your monthly bills. So, it’s better to remain within your monthly limit while using mobile data. Some SIM services send warnings when you go close to your limit.

Take advantage of employee discount

If you are working, then there are chances that the company will provide free internet service to their employees. But if this isn’t the case, then they give a specific amount that you can use to buy a package. However, you can write off some of your costs because your employer contributes to your internet bill.

Don’t go for contract phones

Cell phone companies know ways to make money, and one of the popular ways is through cell phone contracts. However, in these contracts, you sign to use their network service for two or more years in return for a cell phone.

Pros Cons Big saving Lower priority for carriers Less fee Low-quality customer service Flexibility Less coverage High up-front cost

But if you don’t fulfill your contract, they can hit you with a cancellation charge. So, the best way is to buy an unlocked phone, and you can use any cheaper network.

Go for family plans

It adds much to the bill if you live with a family, and everyone has a separate carrier with different plans. So, don’t commit this mistake and switch to a family plan, as it will be cheaper. The allowance for sharing data is less, but you must choose it carefully. In most cases, you can save $15-$25 per person. Moreover, you will get additional data on reduced rates in family plans.

Don’t go for cell phone insurance plans

Some people buy cell phone insurance plans that help them to cover the cost if anything happens to their device. But this is nothing other than an additional burden on your pocket. So, before going for the cell phone insurance plan, check whether you have alternative options or not. For instance, some credit cards include cell phone protection plans. However, don’t pay for extra insurance if you have this facility. You can control the costs by keeping a check on the bills. So, you can use any best paystub generator to track expenses.

Register for autopay

Some carriers offer discounts to the people who enroll for autopay. So, if your service provider offers a discount, you should get this opportunity to save some bucks. It is a win-win situation, as you get a deal and eliminate the hassle of bill payments every month. Still, it’s crucial to track your data usage.

Final words

Paying your bills in advance is another excellent way to reduce mobile bills. However, buying a prepaid plan is better as it guarantees you are paying for the data you will use. If all the above options work well, then you still need to compare plans from other providers. This way, you can find cheaper rates to help budget management. If the service provider is expensive, it’s time to switch services and choose one that best suits your current needs.