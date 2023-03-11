How corporates continue to engage with NFTs

11/03/2023

NFTs are available in various forms, including collectibles, memes, and digital artifacts. However, their potential business applications extend beyond those. The characteristics of NFTs, such as uniqueness, originality, and demand elevation capabilities, are being pursued by businesses to gain advantages in the form of improved marketing value and increased brand awareness.

In this article, let’s examine the different use cases of NFTs across various industries, the impact of the crypto downturn on the top 100 corporates, developments in 2022, and what the scenario was in the NFT space in 2021 for these top 100 corporates.

What are the different use cases of NFTs?

The use cases of NFTs are vast and varied and offer a wide range of potential business applications. The following are some of the most promising ones.

Supply chain management

NFTs can be used to streamline supply chain operations. By attaching an NFT to a product, a record of immutable metadata of products can be stored on the blockchain, preventing data loss and illicit manipulations. This enables end-to-end tracking of the goods and helps automate documents and regulatory submissions across various stages of the supply chain.

Example: Koinearth offers NFT-based supply chain solutions for enterprises, which allow easy tracking of physical goods and documents along the supply chain network.

Protection of intellectual properties and patents

NFTs are emerging as a viable solution for safeguarding intellectual properties and patents. They allow users to prove their content ownership easily, which is otherwise a bit difficult with traditional intellectual property rights tools, such as copyrights and trademarks.

Furthermore, timestamps help distinguish the ownership of intellectual property throughout the entire history. This allows users to prove at any time that they were the original creators of the content.

In the same way, NFTs help create a public ledger that records all patent-related activities. They provide the necessary data for patent verification to protect and certify ownership of innovation or inventions.

Prove the legitimacy of luxury goods

Luxury fashion brands are embracing NFTs to ensure product authenticity and eliminate the risks of counterfeits and fraud. Using NFTs, companies can allow their customers to digitally retrieve and verify product information, such as place of origin. Some fashion brands experimenting with NFTs are Balmain, Burberry, Cult&Rain, Dolce and Gabbana, Givenchy, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and Louis Vuitton.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with BlockBar, an NFT marketplace, Glenfiddich, a scotch whiskey brand, launched 15 limited-edition liquor NFTs. Each corresponds to a very rare physical whiskey bottle. The NFT token serves as a digital receipt that verifies the buyer’s ownership and the product’s authenticity. It allows the buyer to resell or transfer the NFT or redeem it for the physical bottle.

Online gaming

NFTs are becoming increasingly popular in the gaming industry, especially for in-game purchases of avatars, armor, skins, and weapons — which are stored on the blockchain. They provide players with actual ownership of their in-game assets. Some NFT marketplaces also allow players to buy, sell, and swap these NFTs. While NFTs offer game developers additional revenue streams, players can earn more incentives by owning characters or items within the game. Axie Infinity and Cryptokitties are some of the popular NFT-based online games.

Real estate

A typical real estate transaction involves several intermediaries, such as banks, agents, notaries, and solicitors, making it a cumbersome process. NFTs help simplify and speed up real estate transactions by replacing intermediaries with smart contracts for automatic payments and smoothen the overall property buying experience. NFTs can facilitate the transfer of land deeds, provide proof of ownership, and track changes in property value. They can also be used to provide fractional ownership of properties.

In addition, NFTs are also used to buy and sell virtual lands in the metaverse. An NFT representing a portion of the purchased virtual land is transferred to the buyer’s NFT wallet.

Media and entertainment

NFTs could be a game changer in the media and entertainment sector, particularly in the music industry. By leveraging NFTs, artists can tokenize their songs and albums, sell digital merchandise, and increase engagement with fans. In addition, they help avoid contentious issues related to royalty payments and provide direct access to profits. An artist or band can create an NFT and set the royalty percentage they want for every token resale. So, whenever a song is sold or streamed, musicians get paid automatically, without the involvement of intermediaries, such as streaming platforms.

Rewarding customer loyalty

Another popular use case of NFT is digital collectibles, which companies can use to increase customer engagement further and reward greater participation, especially in the sports and entertainment industries. NFTs provide new and interesting customer engagement and allow companies to offer restrictive access, gamify brand interactions, assign a unique digital identity to customers, and incentivize purchases. Furthermore, using NFTs helps companies track engagement accurately and effectively manage marketing budgets.

Starbucks is among the companies to have recently launched an NFT-powered loyalty program. The company’s Odyssey loyalty project was launched in a Beta version in December 2022, allowing customers to collect stars with every purchase, which can later be redeemed for food, drinks, and merchandise.

Carbon credits

NFTs can also be used to represent carbon offsets, which could further enhance the functioning of carbon markets. These carbon credit NFTs work as repositories of information related to carbon offsets, including project name, geographic location, number of offsets, and the type of certification program used. The use of NFTs ensures greater transparency in the carbon credits market, making the projects more traceable and trackable. FlowCarbon, Moss, CarbonABLE, and MintCarbon are some companies in the carbon credit space that have implemented NFT technology.

Digitalization of financial processes

Any traditional financial process heavily reliant on paperwork can be digitalized using blockchain technology. Storing data on blockchain reduces the complexity of paperwork that is otherwise required to verify the process manually. For example, traditional trade finance is inefficient and cumbersome because the process is labor-intensive and paper-rich and involves different currencies and jurisdictions. With the help of NFTs and smart contracts, the manual processes in trade finance can be digitalized, thus reducing participants and costs, avoiding delays and risks, and achieving faster settlements.

Digital identity verification

NFTs can be used to tokenize documents such as licenses, birth certificates, academic certificates, and medical records while allowing authorized users to access and verify the data when required. The immutable nature of NFTs helps prevent identity theft and offers better control over data.

In addition to the use cases mentioned above, NFTs are used in other scenarios, such as voting, ticketing, and domain name ownership.

Corporate adoption of NFTs in 2021

Adoption by corporates started only in 2021 and focused on investments, product launches, and NFT-based marketing campaigns.

Investments in the NFT space

To benefit from the growing demand for NFTs, corporates are investing in companies operating in the NFT ecosystem. In December 2021, Microsoft led the $27M funding round for Palm NFT Studio. During the same period, Amazon invested an undisclosed amount in Dibbs, a platform that sells fractions of sports collectibles as NFTs. Nike bought RTFKT, a virtual shoe company that creates NFTs and virtual sneakers for the metaverse.

Launch of NFT-based products

Companies have also come up with their own innovative products. For instance, in August 2021, Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent launched their NFT offerings Blockchain Digital Copyright and Asset-Trade (an NFT marketplace for copyright trading) and Huanhe (an NFT trading platform), respectively. Similarly, in October 2021, Adobe launched a new feature called Content Credentials on its Adobe Photoshop. It provides NFT verification on marketplaces.

NFT-based marketing campaigns

Several global brands are issuing NFTs along with their products and conducting branded NFT auctions as part of their marketing campaigns to create a buzz about offerings and to highlight that they are up to date with the latest technology trends. For instance, Microsoft offered NFTs at its Windows 11 launch event in October 2021. Other brands which made similar attempts were Coca-Cola, Walt Disney, PepsiCo, L’Oréal Paris, P&G, Louis Vuitton, and McDonald’s.

Which corporates are still working on NFTs?

Based on our research through the end of 2022, 39 of the top 100 companies (by market cap) have entered the NFTs market.

How the downturn in crypto markets in 2022 impacted NFT adoption among top corporates

NFTs, in line with the surging cryptocurrency prices, witnessed a significant upthrust in 2021. However, with the onset of the crypto downturn because of rising inflation, a global economic slowdown, and several crypto firms going bankrupt, prices of NFTs fluctuated dramatically, and trading volumes fell drastically in 2022. From January 2022 to September 2022, NFT trading value declined by 97%, from $17B to just $466M.

Despite this, believing in the long-term potential, corporate exposure towards NFTs gained further traction in 2022. The number of trademark applications for NFTs and related products and services increased from 2,142 in 2021 to 6,855 in 2022 (as of October), according to figures compiled by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis. However, most of these applications were filed in H1 2022. Some top corporates, such as Intuit, Johnson and Johnson, Mastercard, UPS, Chevron, L’Oréal, and American Express, filed their NFT-related trademark applications during the period.

Corporates continued to venture into the NFT space with product launches. For instance, Salesforce launched its Salesforce NFT Cloud solution in the pilot phase in June 2022. In May 2022, Samsung launched the Samsung NFT Platform, allowing users to buy and sell NFTs directly from their Samsung TVs.

On a similar note, Mastercard enabled NFT purchases using Mastercard cards on marketplaces, including Immutable X, Moonpay, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Nifty Gateway, Mintable, and Spring, in June 2022. Visa launched the Visa Creator Program in March 2022 to help artists, musicians, and creators to integrate NFTs with their businesses.

Let’s look at some of the recent developments of the top corporate firms concerning NFTs in H2 2022.

Recent developments — H2’22

Interest slowed down in H2 2022 following the FTX and Terra collapse in November 2022 and June 2022, respectively. The following is a list of the initiatives by these corporates in the second half of 2022.

Anything to be excited about?

The crypto winter undoubtedly impacted the growth of the NFT market in 2022. However, the future looks promising, given that NFTs are set to play a crucial role in the emerging digital economy with their growing adoption among Web3 gaming, art, media and entertainment, and digital collectible industries. Starbucks is one of the recent to adopt NFTs into its loyalty program to provide a unique experience for its loyal customers. In December 2022, the company launched Web3-powered Starbucks Odyssey experience in beta, allowing selected customers to engage in a series of entertaining, interactive activities to earn collectible NFTs called ‘Journey Stamps’.

In coming years, corporate participation will increase further, with many increasingly filing for trademarks in the NFT and metaverse space. We may witness further traction in issuing NFTs and buying virtual lands by corporates.

