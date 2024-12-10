How do pre-existing conditions affect a car accident?

Por staff

10/12/2024

A pre-existing medical condition makes it hard for individuals to file for injury claims. This is because insurance companies would most often want to play on that. They’ll do or say anything to prove that your condition already existed before the accident, and as such, they attempt to reduce or deny your compensation.

This is where the skills of an experienced attorney are recommended. Legal guidance from an attorney will help you better understand how a pre-existing condition after a car accident can impact a compensation claim.

The sections below talk more about pre-existing conditions.

What Are Pre-Existing Conditions?

Pre-existing conditions are any health issues or injuries you had before the car accident. Common examples of pre-existing health issues include

– Previous surgeries

– Joint injuries

– Mental health issues

– Arthritis

– Chronic pain

Even though these circumstances might appear to be a liability in your claim, they do not automatically bar you from receiving compensation. The emphasis instead turns to how these conditions were made worse by the accident.

The ‘Eggshell Skull’ Rule

The “eggshell skull” rule is one of the most significant legal theories in these situations. According to this principle, the defendant must accept the victim as they are.

In other words, even if your pre-existing condition made you more susceptible to harm, the defendant is still liable for the damages brought on by their carelessness.

For example, if you had a herniated disc that flared up due to the crash, you could still pursue compensation.

How Insurance Companies React to This

Insurance companies frequently examine claims about pre-existing conditions. They might argue that your injuries are not linked to the accident or would have occurred regardless.

To counter this, medical records showing the worsening of your condition are critical. Your doctor’s testimony can demonstrate that the accident exacerbated your pre-existing condition, which strengthens your case.

Proving Causation

For a successful claim, you must prove causation—that the accident aggravated your condition. This often involves comparing medical records from before and after the incident.

If the accident introduced new symptoms or worsened your existing condition, these records become essential evidence. An experienced attorney can help you navigate this process.

Compensation Considerations

Insurance companies cannot deny you compensation simply because you had a prior condition. As long as the accident has directly affected your health and made your situation worse, you are still entitled to claim for the damages and losses you’ve suffered.

Here’s a breakdown of what you might be entitled to:

– Medical Expenses: One of the key areas you can pursue compensation is medical expenses. This includes any costs related to treating the injury or condition that worsened due to the accident. Sometimes, you might even need additional treatments, surgeries, or ongoing care. These costs should be covered as the accident directly impacted your health, regardless of your pre-existing condition.

One of the key areas you can pursue compensation is medical expenses. This includes any costs related to treating the injury or condition that worsened due to the accident. Sometimes, you might even need additional treatments, surgeries, or ongoing care. These costs should be covered as the accident directly impacted your health, regardless of your pre-existing condition. – Lost Wages: If your injury has caused you to miss work or made it difficult for you to perform your job, you can claim compensation for the income you’ve lost. This is especially important if your ability to work has been severely impacted by the aggravated injury. Losing out on wages can take a big financial toll, so it’s vital to seek compensation for any lost earnings.

If your injury has caused you to miss work or made it difficult for you to perform your job, you can claim compensation for the income you’ve lost. This is especially important if your ability to work has been severely impacted by the aggravated injury. Losing out on wages can take a big financial toll, so it’s vital to seek compensation for any lost earnings. – Pain and Suffering: In addition to the financial costs, you may also be entitled to compensation for the physical and emotional toll the injury has taken on you. Pain and suffering cover the distress, discomfort, and emotional strain caused by the aggravated condition.

Why Legal Help Matters

Having a pre-existing condition doesn’t mean you won’t get the compensation you deserve. What really matters is showing how the accident made things worse. A lawyer can help you with this by working closely with doctors and experts who understand your situation.

By focusing on how the accident worsened your condition and working with medical professionals and attorneys, you can build a strong case. Always remember that the law protects you, and the right approach can help secure the compensation you deserve.

See more: How to spot and avoid SMS scams in preparation for holidays

See more: Indosat gives Nokia 2-year extension

See more: The Wave Talk wins CES 2025 Innovation Award for real-time bacteria detection technology