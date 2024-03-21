How does a virtual phone number work?

Today, it’s difficult to imagine an online marketplace or application that wouldn’t require you to enter your personal phone number when using or registering. However, it is not always possible (or desirable) to disclose your real contacts. Therefore, today we will tell you how to make a virtual phone number that can receive SMS confirmation from any web service or application on the Internet.

How a Virtual Phone Number Works?

In fact, a virtual phone number differs from a physical SIM-card only by the fact that it is not tied to a geographical point and the device from which you use it. The technology works in such a way that all incoming SMS-messages are forwarded via the Internet to your personal account on the provider’s web-service or application. Thus, all you need for stable work is any mobile Internet. Another difference between a virtual number and the SIM card we are used to is that it can be used only for calls and receiving SMS.

Main Advantages of a Virtual Phone Number

– Anonymity. Using a virtual phone number allows you to remain anonymous and not reveal your personal details when you register on various websites or applications. This is especially useful when using services that could potentially violate your privacy.

– Security. It can be used to further protect accounts from hackers and crackers. Many web services offer two-factor authentication, where you must receive a unique code via SMS. This way, you can avoid the risk of your real phone number being accessed.

– Practicality. They are convenient to use as they do not require any additional equipment or connection to a communication network. You just need access to the internet to receive SMS messages in real time via a dedicated app or the provider's website.

– Global reach. This makes it possible to receive messages from anywhere in the world. This is especially useful for people who are travelling or working abroad and want to stay in touch without roaming or buying local SIM cards.

– Saving time and resources. You can avoid overloading your main phone with text messages. In addition, you can automatically filter and sort incoming SMS into different categories or send them to email for further processing and analysis.

How to Make a Virtual Phone Number to Receive SMS?

Let’s consider the example of the web platform “SMS-Man”, because this service is one of the market leaders of such services and offers some of the best conditions in the web for one-time acceptance of verification messages.

Besides, the process of getting a virtual phone number via sms-man.com is extremely simple:

1- On the main page of the site, perform authorization in the service. You don’t need anything extra – just an email address or an existing account in one of the social networks; 2- Find the top-up page in the menu on the left. Open it, select one of the available payment methods and make a deposit. 3- On the main page, select the country of the phone operator, on whose phone you want to receive the code. Then find the necessary service in the list (you can use the search bar). 4- Opposite the selected service or application there will be a button “Buy” and the cost is indicated. Click to buy and the virtual phone number will be automatically added to the “History” section.

By following 4 simple steps you get a unique phone number that you can use to get the code. Just copy it and use it as needed.

