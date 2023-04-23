How innovation districts are driving the future of smart cities

The American Planning Association says, “use information and technology to engage citizens, deliver city services and enhance urban systems. The use of smart city technologies results in cost efficiencies, resilient infrastructure and an improved urban experience.”

With the advancements in enabling technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and material innovation, how might these technologies further reshape the future of cities? According to John Zamora, a principal at Silicon Foundry, there’s a lot out there that talks about elements of smart cities more broadly, but no resource that paints a picture with real examples from solutions today. He sees smart cities featuring elements like smart pavement that wirelessly charges EVs, interactive signage, delivery drones, and driverless shuttles, among others.



Zamora is a proponent of Innovation Districts to drive the future of smart cities. As the Brookings Institute points out: For the past 50 years, the landscape of innovation has been dominated by places like Silicon Valley—suburban corridors of spatially isolated corporate campuses, accessible only by car, with little emphasis on the quality of life or on integrating work, housing and recreation. Innovation districts are geographic areas where leading-edge anchor institutions and companies cluster and connect with start-ups, business incubators, and accelerators.



Innovation districts are emerging in dozens of cities and metropolitan areas in the United States and abroad and already reflect distinctive typologies and levels of formal planning. There are real examples that demonstrate the power cities can have in orchestrating innovative communities.

Zamora and the team at Silicon Foundry have already worked with governments in Michigan, Arizona, and most recently DIFC to facilitate innovation districts and smart cities by helping them enter into the future via tech partnerships.