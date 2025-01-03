How many billions Big Tech spent on AI data centers in 2024

03/01/2025

Big Tech is spending billions on artificial intelligence as demand grows for computing power and more advanced capabilities.

Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Amazon spent a combined $125 billion on investing in and running AI data centers between January and August 2024, according to a JPMorgan report citing New Street Research. The research shows both total AI capital expenditures and total data center operating costs, which include “cash operating expenses, software, depreciation, and electricity.”

Of the four tech giants, Microsoft has invested the most in fixed AI assets, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and other chips, and on maintaining its AI data centers, according to the research. The report also shows that Google and Amazon spent more on training their AI models than on inferencing — or running their AI models for customers.

Here’s how much Big Tech spent on AI data centers in 2024, according to the report.

Amazon — $19 billion

Amazon’s AI capital expenditures totaled $16 billion, according to the report.

The cloud giant spent $8 billion on GPUs and other data center chips, and $8 billion on “other AI spend.”

Total data center operating costs amounted to $3 billion, with $2 billion spent on training and research and development, and $1 billion spent on inferencing.

Meta — $27 billion

Meta’s AI capital expenditures totaled $23 billion, according to the report.

The tech conglomerate spent $11 billion on GPUs and other data center chips, and $12 billion on “other AI spend.”

Total data center operating costs amounted to $4 billion, with $2 billion spent on training and research and development, and $2 billion spent on inferencing.

Google — $33 billion

Google’s AI capital expenditures totaled $29 billion, according to the report.

The internet giant spent $14 billion on GPUs and other data center chips, and $15 billion on “other AI spend.”

Total data center operating costs amounted to $4 billion, with $3 billion spent on training and research and development, and $1 billion spent on inferencing.

Microsoft — $46 billion

Microsoft’s AI capital expenditures totaled $40 billion, according to the report.

The company, which is a major investor in AI startup OpenAI, spent $20 billion on GPUs and other data center chips, and $20 billion on “other AI spend.”

Total data center operating costs amounted to $6 billion, with $3 billion spent on training and research and development, and $3 billion spent on inferencing.

Source: Quartz

