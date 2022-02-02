How many F1 drivers’ titles have been decided in the last Grand Prix?

In the 72 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship, there have been several battles for the glory that have been decided in spectacular fashion due to skill and determination from the competitors.

The 2021 F1 championship was famously decided in the final race of the year at Abu Dhabi, and that was the first time since 2016 that such a situation presented in a battle for the F1 World Drivers’ Championship.

The World Drivers’ title has been decided in the final race of the campaign on 30 occasions, which represents 41.6% of the seasons so far. Not many would expect that to be the case, as it is certainly difficult to reach that stage in a season, even when more than two drivers fight for the crown.

Moreover, 25 World Drivers’ Championships have finished with a five-point gap in Formula 1 history, with as little as 0.5 points having decided a title in the past Formula One results – Niki Lauda over his McLaren teammate Alain Prost in 1984.

Still, this article will be about the campaigns in which the title fight went deep into a season and was defined at the very end of the calendar. Here, we will give you a breakdown of those campaigns, when they happened, which drivers and teams succeeded, and any other small bit of information deemed as relevant for motor racing fans.

F1 title deciders decade by decade

To start, we will list the championships settled in the final race of an F1 season on a decade-by-decade basis, starting from the 1950s, and show you which 10-year span saw the most battles for the F1 drivers’ title until the final Grand Prix of a campaign.

The 1950s had five World Drivers’ Championships decided in the final race of the calendar, but it was also normal at the time, given the shorter calendars compared to the modern era of motor racing. The first two championships, in 1950 and 1951, were decided in the final race, first in favour of Giuseppe Farina and then for Juan Manuel Fangio. Then, Fangio won the 1956 title in the final event of the year, while Mike Hawthorn (1958) and Jack Brabham (1959) did the same.

Graham Hill (1962) won his first championship in the last GP of the season. Then, John Surtees (1964) defeated both Hill and Jim Clark in the final event of that campaign. Denny Hulme (1967) and again Graham Hill (1968) won championships in the 1960s that were determined in the last round of the calendar, making it four such occasions in the 1960s.

The 1970s had two championships settled under the previously mentioned conditions, with Emerson Fittipaldi winning in 1974 and James Hunt in 1976, both in McLaren’s favour. The 1980s, often referred to as the Golden Era of Formula 1 racing, had five seasons being decided in quite competitive fashion, with Nelson Piquet (1981 and 1983) Keke Rosberg (1982), Niki Lauda (1984), and Alain Prost (1986) winning titles in extreme fashion for Brabham, Williams, and McLaren, respectively.

In the 1990s, five more Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championships went down to the wire, and more than a couple were also decided under controversial circumstances, such as Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill colliding in the final 1994 race and Schumacher crashing into Jacques Villeneuve in 1997. Mika Häkkinen was declared as the 1999 champion before the final race after both Ferrari drivers were disqualified from the 1999 Malaysian GP, before Eddie Irvine and Schumacher were reinstated and the championship was decided at the final event, in Suzuka.

Since the 2000 Formula 1 season, the championship fight has gone to the final race of the season on nine occasions (40.9%), while it happened 21 times between 1950 and 1999 (42%). While the championship has been enlarged almost on a yearly basis in recent times, we could definitely agree that the fight for the WDC has gone to the final race as often as ever before.