How much do the top finance influencers make on Instagram?

How much do the top finance influencers make on Instagram?

Por staff

06/06/2023

Humphrey Yang has been named the most popular finance influencer.

The new research, conducted by online trading expert Investingoal, gathered data on 50 finance influencers – also known as “finfluencers” – based on their follower, like and subscriber count across Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

The study also included the estimated earnings of each “finfluencer” on Instagram.

1. Humphrey Yang – 54.3M – $2,424

Humphrey Yang has been crowned the most popular finance influencer. The 35-year-old “finfluencer” has accumulated an astonishing 54,317,401 followers, likes and subscribers across social media, with 501,000 Instagram followers, 3,300,000 TikTok and 49,500,000 likes on TikTok.

Their original content centres around personal finance, including savings and tax credit tips. Humphrey also works with non-profit organisations to help businesses and consumers, often handing out $1,000 in cash to members of the general public.

So, how much money does the most popular finance influencer make? Over on Instagram, Humphrey Yang has an average like count of 2,700, and can bring in up to $2,424per sponsored post.



2. Tori Dunlap – 26.9M – $430

Tori Dunlap is the second most popular finance influencer. Overall, she has 26,911,980 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. Their most popular accounts are TikTok, with 2,300,000 followers and 24,500,000 likes, and Facebook, with 31,000 followers and 25,000 likes.

After saving $100,000 at 25-years-old, Tori has empowered women with knowledge about personal finance, including negotiating salary, paying off debt, building savings and investing, as well as publishing the book Financial Feminist in 2022.

The second most popular “finfluencer” has an engagement rate of 5.67% and can make up to $430 per sponsored post on Instagram.

3. Taylor Price – 21.9M – $515

The third most popular finance influencer is Taylor Price. This “finfluencer” is a “Gen-Z financial activist”, with 21,908,968 followers, likes and subscribers across social media, including 107,000 Instagram followers, and 1,100,000 followers and 20,700,000 likes on TikTok.

Taylor has a bright and bubbly personality that transpires on screen, discussing all things money, such as improving your credit score, analysing celebrity investments and exploring the intricacies of Bitcoin.

Taylor Price, a success with younger audiences eager to find out more about finance, can make up to $515 per sponsored Instagram post.

4. Steve – 15.1M – $1,215

Steve, also known as the Financial Freedom Coach, comes in fourth place. This financial influencer has 15,101,585 followers, likes and subscribers – including 40,200 YouTube subscribers, 9,28,500 TikTok followers and 13,900,000 likes on TikTok.

Since reaching financial freedom at 33-years-old, Steve has been teaching people everything there is to know about personal finance, including investing, saving, taxes and more.

Steve can make up to $1,215 per sponsored post, with an average like count of 1,500.

5. Josh Rincon – 10.2M – $1,168

Josh Rincon is the fifth most popular finance influencer, with 10,298,804 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. This includes 5,300,000 Facebook followers, 479,500 TikTok followers and 4,300,000 likes on TikTok.

This millennial “finfluencer” is a proud advocate of educational finance. The Program Director of a financial non-profit, Advance Latino, Josh also posts regular videos about digital money and discount hacks.

Josh brings in 1,300 average likes per post and can earn up to $1,168 per sponsored post on Instagram.

6. Poku Banks – 9.7M – $299

The sixth most popular is Poku Banks. This “finfluencer” has a total of 9,706,500 followers, likes and subscribers, with 339,200 followers and 9,300,000 likes on TikTok, as well as 29,500 subscribers on YouTube.

Poku is on a mission to help younger people make the most out of their money. The influencer is happy to meet the general public and discuss worthwhile money saving tactics, such as making the most out of the NatWest Thrive Programme.

With an engagement rate of 1.92%, this finance influencer can make up to $299 per sponsored Instagram post.

7. Parii Bafna – 5.7M – $47

Parii Bafna is the seventh most popular finance influencer. Overall, the “finfluencer” has 5,728,161 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. This includes 324,400 followers and 5,400,000 likes on TikTok, and 2,251 followers on Instagram.

Parii creates engaging content around personal finance, including credit cards, drop shipping and Bitcoin. The 21-year-old is also the co-founder of Jumpstart, an organisation which helps students develop their businesses.

Parii has the highest engagement rate on the list, at 3.52%, and can make up to $47 per sponsored post.

8. Jeremy Schneider – 4.1M – $2,380

In eighth place, Jeremy Schneider’s Personal Finance Club has 4,162,066 followers, likes and subscribers on social media. This includes 487,000 Instagram followers, 124,600 TikTok followers and 3,500,000 likes on TikTok.

Jeremy has a net worth of over $4 million and retired at 36-years-old. To help other people reach the same level of financial freedom, this “finfluencer” posts inspirational content about money management and investment tactics.

Additionally, Jeremy has an average like count of 4,400 and can bring in up to $2,380 per sponsored post on Instagram. That’s the second highest amount on the list!

9. Delyanne Barros – 4.1M – $925

Delyanne Barros is the ninth most popular finance influencer. The retired attorney has 4,137,079 followers, likes and subscribers altogether, with 333,400 TikTok followers, 3,600,000 TikTok likes and 14,300 Twitter followers.

With 14 years of experience as a plaintiff-side employment attorney, this “finfluencer” has used their knowledge of investing to help people pay off their debt and start investing their money. Delyanne also hosts a finance podcast produced by CNN.

The ninth most popular “finfluencer” has an engagement rate of 1.11% and can make up to $925 per sponsored post.

10. Anthony O’Neal – 3.7M – $1,721

In tenth place, Anthony O’Neal has 3,766,200 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. This includes 347,000 Instagram followers and 599,000 YouTube subscribers.

In addition to posting inspirational content, this “finfluencer” is the bestselling author of multiple books and the Chief Executive Officer of The Neatness Network.

Lastly, Anthony has an average like count of 1,900 and can bring home up to $1,721 per sponsored post over on Instagram.

Overall Rank Top Finance Influencers Total Follower, Like and Subscriber Count Estimated Earnings Per Post on Instagram 1 Humphrey Yang 54,317,401 $2,424 2 Tori Dunlap 26,911,980 $430 3 Taylor Price 21,908,968 $515 4 Steve 15,101,585 $1,215 5 Josh Rincon 10,298,804 $1,168 6 Poku Banks 9,706,500 $299 7 Parii Bafna 5,728,161 $47 8 Jeremy Schneider 4,162,066 $2,380 9 Delyanne Barros 4,137,079 $925 10 Anthony O’Neal 3,766,200 $1,721

The study was conducted by Investingoal, an online trading specialist that offers up-to-the minute data on the best online brokers.

See more: German health tv Launches Its First FAST Channel With Amagi

See more: Alibaba taps generative AI to automate assistant

See more: WirelessCar continues its international expansion and opens branch office in Germany