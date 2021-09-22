How POS and payment providers can reduce crypto volatility

Por staff

22/09/2021

Crypto has proven to be highly volatile, with investments changing daily. Currently, only 14% of the world invests in crypto, leaving it more at risk and susceptible to scams and fraudulent activity.

Making crypto more accessible is one way to attract people to use it. Enabling merchants to have POS systems accepting crypto will, in turn, encourage increased users and consequently will reduce the volatility. This will change the way that people view crypto and aid the start of decentralization.

Sesie Bonsi, Founder and CEO of Bleu, the service powering cryptocurrency payments through a secure, touchless solution at the point-of-sale, would like to discuss this further through the below topics: