How some industries can make more profit this winter, according to new study

Por staff

05/11/2023

With daylight saving time coming to an end this weekend, a new study has revealed the industries most likely to earn more money as the result of an extra hour’s work.

Many businesses are looking for ways to maximize profit in the run up to the festive period, and the clocks going back will allow some to do so with minimal effort.

Business consulting firm Venture Smarter analyzed data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on the number of night shift workers in each industry, to name the job sectors that will benefit the most from an additional hour’s pay.

With the clocks going back an hour and the night shift being extended, some industries stand to gain more from the additional working hour – especially if they’re reimbursed by their employer.

Employers in each sector will also benefit from workers putting in another hour at work, as the workforce has extra time to tick off their daily tasks and improve their productivity.

According to the most recent findings from the BLS, around 3.6% of workers (5,195 employees) were reported as working regular night shifts, and therefore will be impacted by daylight saving time (DST) ending this weekend.

The results show that the industry with the highest proportion of night shift workers is the transport and utilities sector, with 6.3% of its workforce (463 people) working this shift pattern.

In second is the manufacturing industry with 5.7% of workers carrying out night shifts (923 employees), followed by the wholesale and retail trade industry in third with 5.1% (920 people).

Ranking fourth is education and health services, with night workers comprising 4.3% of employees (1,604). Education and health services were reported as having the highest total of night workers with 1,604 – equivalent to 4.3%.

Rounding up the top five is the public administration sector. With 4.2% of employees (317 workers) on night shifts, it’s the last industry analyzed to have a higher proportion of night shift workers than the national average (5,195 workers, 3.6%).



Rank Industry Total Workers % of Workers on Night Shift 1 Transportation and utilities 7,357 6.3% 2 Manufacturing 16,185 5.7% 3 Wholesale and retail trade 18,030 5.1% 4 Education and health services 37,294 4.3% 5 Public administration 7,552 4.2% 6 Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting 1,634 2.9% 7 Leisure and hospitality 13,450 2.6% 8 Other services 5,475 2% 9 Financial activities 10,370 1.3% 10 Construction 6,860 1.3% 11 Professional and business services 16,778 1.1% 12 Information 2,685 0.3%

At the bottom of the ranking, and the sector standing to benefit the least from an additional hour at work, is the information sector. Of the workers in the sample, only 0.3% worked night shifts, totaling at just 8 people and providing a negligible difference to the sector’s output.

While the extended night shift will be advantageous for the industries with a high proportion of night shift workers, due to increased productivity and profit margins, it’s crucial that employees remain well-rested when navigating a change in routine and working more hours.

Speaking on the findings, a spokesperson for Venture Smarter says: “Daylight saving time ending can have both positive and negative effects on night shift workers, but the main appeal is an additional hour’s pay – at least for the workers who are reimbursed by their employers correctly.

“Employers will also be able to see some increased profit margins, which will be particularly advantageous as we head into the hectic winter months and spend more money in preparation for the holiday season.

“Another benefit is that shift workers may find it easier to adapt to their work environment because there’s less natural light during their working hours, which also results in a better sleep quality and increased alertness during their night shift. Those who don’t work nights will also be able to take advantage of an extra hour of sleep on that first night.

“To make the transition smoother, night shift workers may wish to invest in blackout blinds to avoid daylight during their sleep hours. Trying to follow a consistent sleep schedule – wherever possible – is also recommended as it helps regulate your body’s internal clock.”

