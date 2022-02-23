How South Africa can advance reforms to achieve its climate goals

By Haonan Qu, IMF African Department

In our recent review of South Africa’s economy we explore how to raise growth, reduce inequality and unemployment, and bolster the economy’s green credentials and climate resilience. These challenges have been deepened by the pandemic, which exacerbated South Africa’s economic problems, including a decade-long stagnation of per-capita income, high unemployment, and vast income inequality. But the challenges can be met in a complementary manner.

The rebound from the crisis presents an opportunity. To seize on this, the government will need to address deep structural constraints that limit the durability of the economic recovery. South Africa’s ambition of achieving carbon-neutrality by midcentury requires a profound economic transformation built on significant green investments, in turn supported by a business-friendly environment, a labor market that makes it easier to create jobs, and improved governance and transparency.

A just climate transition

South Africa is vulnerable to the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events. Also, the nation’s high dependence on coal for energy increases its greenhouse gas emissions.

A just transition involves a move away from fossil fuels, with the benefits being shared by all. The transition will improve environmental and health conditions and create new and better jobs. Crucially, affected communities will be able to face the transition at a minimum cost and benefit from a more climate-resilient economy. But with millions of livelihoods connected to the coal value chain, achieving a just transition will be challenging and needs to be done carefully.

The authorities have taken encouraging initial steps. The international community has shown interest in contributing to the transition as evidenced by the support pledged at the COP26 climate summit.

Making the energy market competitive with reliable supply at lower costs

In a competitive market, the energy sector would be responsive to the relative prices of different sources, particularly to the prices of coal and of renewables. Adequate carbon pricing, advances in technology, and enhanced competition in the sector will help bring down costs and facilitate the transition to renewable energy.

The cost of renewable energy in South Africa has already declined significantly and become competitive with that of energy from coal. Assuming a progressive increase in the carbon tax to $75 a ton of greenhouse gases by 2030, IMF staff simulations show that the share of renewable energy could more than double in a competitive energy market comparing to that in a rigid one.

Fundamental changes are needed to build a competitive energy market:

An overhaul of the state power company, Eskom. This high-debt monopoly has become an impediment to economic growth, notably through rising electricity tariffs and frequent power outages. Eskom should move to a viable business model, reduce its footprint in the sector, and compete with private-sector producers and providers.

Regulatory streamlining. Red tape and burdensome bureaucratic procedures in the sector should be streamlined to give better opportunities for businesses to compete and innovate.

Reforms to facilitate a green transition

