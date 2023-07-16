How the deteriorating Twitter experience affects its prized Japan market

Ranging from reading news and chatting with friends to promoting products and gathering information in times of disaster, Twitter has become an essential tool for many on a daily basis in Japan — making it one of the microblogging site’s most important markets.

But concerns are growing over the fate of the social media service following a series of revisions since Elon Musk acquired it last October that have prompted a chorus of complaints by users and companies over what many say is a deteriorating user experience on the platform.

So what do the changes and general user dissatisfaction mean for Twitter’s presence in Japan?

According to Datareportal, as of April only the United States had more Twitter users than Japan’s 51.8 million. Brazil, which has 90 million more people than Japan, ranked a distant third, with 16.6 million, showing how strongly the social media site has penetrated the Japanese market.

Musk himself reportedly told Twitter employees last November that “it may seem as though Twitter is U.S.-centric but if anything it’s Japan-centric.”

“Twitter and Instagram are the two big (social media) giants, but Twitter is more actively used,” said Yoshiki Shigeeda, who oversees the social media marketing at Tokyo-based Gaiax. The firm runs various social media-related services for corporate clients, such as giving consultations and running social media accounts on their behalf.

Due to its popularity in the country, many Japanese companies have used Twitter as their main social media platform to promote their products and connect with consumers. But the various changes made under Musk’s leadership have prompted some firms to rethink their strategies.

In less than a year, Musk has implemented a number of changes that have affected users’ experiences, including requiring most to pay subscription fees for blue checks — a service known as Twitter Blue — that had been a form of verification, cutting off free access to its API (application programming interface) and reportedly allowing only users with verified marks or paid subscribers to run ads. APIs allow various applications to communicate with each other.

Most recently, Twitter has temporarily limited the number of tweets that users can see in a day depending on their subscription status, adding to the frustration and confusion felt by many.

Since usability is quite different if companies do not subscribe to Twitter Blue or don’t have verified marks, “we are advising (our clients) to become paid subscribers, since those accounts without verified marks can’t really effectively use Twitter for their marketing,” Shigeeda said.

The termination of the free API access has also forced some firms to stop promotional campaigns using Twitter because they have been unable to use certain functions.

Livlan, a Tokyo-based real estate firm that started heavily using Twitter around 2020 to promote its real estate properties amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the firms that has been affected by the changes.

Yuko Toguchi, who manages the company’s Twitter accounts as the firm’s public relations and product promotion official, said she has been at the mercy of the platform’s abrupt changes.

In pre-Musk times, if Livlan spent about ¥50,000 to promote a property on Twitter, about 10 potential customers would join a waiting list to see the property.

But as Twitter has tweaked the algorithm it uses to determine which tweets users see, along with other changes that haven’t worked well for advertisers, the firm now gets about two to three reactions, while its average number of impressions have also declined by a third, Toguchi said.

“We are just gathering information about whether we should really be making more efforts (on Twitter) to regain the level of results we had, or shift to other social media,” Toguchi said.

“Because ads are not viewed (as much as before), it’s difficult for advertisers to decide if they should keep spending money and human resources on Twitter,” she added.

But businesses aren’t the only ones having second thoughts.

Municipalities had been using Twitter as a primary source for sending out disaster-related information, a practice that began in earnest following the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

The Kumamoto Prefectural Government temporarily suspended use of its Twitter account for disaster-related information earlier this month due to restrictions on how many tweets it can post daily.

After heavy rains hit some regions of Japan this month, some users tweeted concerns that they won’t be able to check safety information about natural disasters because of the limit on the number of posts they can view.

Social media services, especially Twitter, had served as a crucial communication channel in times of natural disaster-triggered emergencies.

“It has enabled (many public authorities) to send out necessary information when they have needed to, but there is a possibility that they would not be able to do so in the future,” said Akiko Takahashi, a journalist covering the information technology industry and a visiting professor at Seikei University.

Although Twitter has come in handy for distributing and gathering disaster-related information, it is a free service by a private firm after all, so there are risks to relying heavily on it, Takahashi added.

Given that Twitter is now also restricting the ability of people who don’t have their own accounts to view tweets, “government agencies and local municipalities need to think about what to do, and come up with alternatives as soon as possible,” she said.

But despite growing frustration, many users appear to be sticking with Twitter.

“They are hesitant to shift to other social media because it’s costly to do so,” Takahashi said.

Users have built relationships with others on Twitter and would lose those connections if they were to switch to another social media platform, she said, adding that there are a lack of alternatives enabling them to bring over their Twitter connections.

But if Twitter’s user experience continues to deteriorate, “it’s very possible” that a mass exodus of users in Japan could happen, Takahashi said.

Shigeeda of Gaiax agrees, saying that improving the user experience will be critical to maintaining Twitter’s popularity in the Japanese market.

One ray of light may be Linda Yaccarino, who became Twitter CEO last month, observers said. Because she is a marketing veteran, Yaccarino will likely tackle issues troubling advertisers, raising hopes that Twitter might boost its profitability and eventually introduce more user-friendly services again.

But for rival social media sites, Twitter’s loss is their gain, and the turmoil presents a golden opportunity.

The biggest threat for Twitter may be Meta’s Threads, which launched earlier this month and has already drawn more than 100 million users.

When it comes to competition among the social media platforms, the most important point is how they can attract a large number of users, Shigeeda said.

Even if a certain social media platform is easier or more enjoyable to use, people don’t tend to put a lot of value on a site unless it has a large user base, he said.

In that sense, Threads is off to a tremendous start and its number of users could continue to grow quickly as Meta draws people in from its Instagram and Facebook platforms.

If Threads seriously focuses on increasing its user base at an early stage, it could be a Twitter-killer, Shigeeda said.

“After all, the one with the largest number of users will be the winner,” he said.

