How to avoid rear-end car accidents

03/06/2024

Collision from behind, commonly referred to as rear-end collisions, is well recognized as one of the leading causes of most car accidents on roads, as informed by the NHTSA. They represent more than a third of all accidents in the United States, and the consequences of such accidents are often severe bodily harm and the destruction of property. These types of accidents are pretty common on highways. Contacting an experienced lawyer after a highway crash is essential. They can get you the compensation you deserve.

Possible Causes of Rear-Car Accidents

Most rear-end accidents are avoidable and require drivers to be more careful or alert on the road. Rear-end collisions can be attributed to the inability of a driver to see what is happening ahead of the vehicle because of poor visibility.



A common mistake drivers make is to follow closely behind the car in front of them. Such situations limit their time to brake safely when the vehicle in front slows down or stops abruptly. Below are the key reasons that lead to rear-car accidents.

Distracted driving: By focusing away from the road, for instance, to answer a call, eat, tune the car radio, or for any other reason, the probability of an accident is greatly enhanced. Distractions include any activity that takes attention away from driving, thus reducing response rates and increasing the chances of a wrong decision.

Speeding: Speeding reduces the ability to notice an impediment or an obstruction on the road. When driving at high speed, the distance necessary for the vehicle to stop without colliding with the car behind it will be relatively larger, raising the possibility of rear-end collisions.

Poor visibility: Bad weather, such as rain, fog, and snow, apart from limiting visibility, may also disadvantage the driver, affecting the sight range of vehicles ahead and behind. Also, driving during the break of dawn or the evening when the sun is setting is dangerous. In such cases, it is difficult to estimate how far you are from the vehicle ahead and consequently respond to any traffic flow changes.



These Tips Can Help You Avoid Rear-Car Accidents:

Maintain a safe following distance: It helps to apply the ‘three-second rule’, a commonly accepted guide on the proper distance between vehicles. This rule entails selecting a particular stationary object on the road ahead of the following vehicle (such as a sign or a line) and counting to three after the car in front passes the set point.

Stay alert and focused: This means that various factors affect driving and should be minimized to ensure safe and efficient driving. Also, signal to indicate that you are near your turn. Looking straight ahead and being conscious of the topographical features is equally crucial.



Controlling one’s speed: It is crucial to heed such advice: “Slow down if the road ahead is not visible enough or slippery.” In other words, follow the proper speeds and refrain from driving at high speeds that are unnecessary for current road conditions.



Constant use of mirrors: Use your rear mirror and side mirrors frequently to identify the movement of vehicles behind you and at your sides. This will assist you in determining if there is any risk of hitting another car while permitting safe lane changes. Similarly, before moving on to the other lane, check your blind spot carefully, particularly by looking behind you to ensure nobody is trailing your car.



Anticipate hazards: The strategy of defensive driving refers to the approach that involves looking for hazards. Pay attention when cars are in front of you using brakes, beware that drivers around may behave unpredictably, and be ready to anticipate that traffic flow may change soon.



Maintain your vehicle: One should service and maintain a vehicle by checking all car parts, including the brakes. A faulty or damaged brake system enhances your vehicle’s stopping power, making you liable to cause a rear-end collision.

Practice defensive driving techniques: Defensive driving encompasses the ability to predict the significant hazards in traffic and ensure that they are not encountered. Taking a defensive driving course gives you tips, techniques, and rules of the road that can significantly reduce your risk of getting into an accident.

