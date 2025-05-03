How to calculate lost wages after being involved in a rear-end collision

How to calculate lost wages after being involved in a rear-end collision

Por staff

03/05/2025

A rear-end collision is one of the most severe forms of accident. It doesn’t just dent your car—it can affect your income. Missing work due to injuries means lost wages, adding financial stress to physical recovery. By filing a car accident lawsuit, you can get compensation for the lost wages as well as for the other losses.

In this blog, we’ll break down how to calculate lost wages. If the process feels overwhelming, car accident attorneys from Khan Law Firm PLLC can help ensure no detail is overlooked.

Establishing the Link Between the Injury and Inability to Work

Proving lost wages starts with connecting your injuries to missed work. Medical records are key; doctor’s notes, therapy reports, or specialist evaluations should clearly state your limitations to work.

A precise timeline helps: the accident date, diagnosis, and exact periods you couldn’t work. Without this document, insurers may dispute your claim. Keep every note, even for follow-up visits.

Gathering Proof of Income Before the Accident

Your income history determines compensation. The documents needed depend on how you earn:

– Salaried Employees: Recent pay stubs, W-2s, or employment contracts show fixed earnings.

Recent pay stubs, W-2s, or employment contracts show fixed earnings.

– Hourly Workers: Timecards, pay stubs, or employer letters verify typical hours and overtime.

Timecards, pay stubs, or employer letters verify typical hours and overtime.

– Self-Employed: Tax returns (Schedule C), invoices, and bank deposits prove net income. Deduct business expenses.

Tax returns (Schedule C), invoices, and bank deposits prove net income. Deduct business expenses.

– Gig Workers: Platform earnings statements (Uber, DoorDash) or deposit records work.

Gather at least 3–6 months of records. Consistency matters—fluctuations? Explain them (e.g., seasonal work). No paperwork? Colleague testimonies or client emails might help.

Determining the Period of Lost Work

Now, let’s figure out how much time you couldn’t work because of your injuries. This includes the full days you missed and any part of a day you had to take off. Don’t forget to count the time you spent going to doctor appointments and physical therapy sessions related to the accident. Your doctor’s notes will often state when you were unable to work.

Also, a return-to-work slip from your doctor will show when you were cleared to go back. These documents are vital for proving the length of your absence.

Calculating the Total Lost Wages

Time to do the math!

– For Salaried Employees: Take your gross weekly or bi-weekly pay and divide it by the number of workdays in that period. Then, multiply that daily rate by the number of workdays you missed. Another way is to divide your yearly salary by the number of workdays in a year and then multiply by your lost workdays.

Take your gross weekly or bi-weekly pay and divide it by the number of workdays in that period. Then, multiply that daily rate by the number of workdays you missed. Another way is to divide your yearly salary by the number of workdays in a year and then multiply by your lost workdays.

– For Hourly Employees: Multiply your hourly wage by the average number of hours you worked each week, and then multiply that by the number of weeks you were out. Or, simply multiply your hourly wage by the total number of work hours you missed.

Multiply your hourly wage by the average number of hours you worked each week, and then multiply that by the number of weeks you were out. Or, simply multiply your hourly wage by the total number of work hours you missed.

– For Self-Employed Individuals: Calculate your average net profit per week or month based on your records. Then, multiply that by the number of weeks or months you couldn’t work. Remember to subtract your usual business expenses from your gross income to get your net profit.

Calculate your average net profit per week or month based on your records. Then, multiply that by the number of weeks or months you couldn’t work. Remember to subtract your usual business expenses from your gross income to get your net profit.

– For Gig Economy Workers: Figure out your average weekly or monthly earnings from your platform statements. Multiply that by the number of weeks or months you could not work.

Remember to include any paid time off (like sick days or vacation) you had to use because of your injury if you can quantify its value.

Documenting and Presenting Your Lost Wage Claim

Keep copies of every document discussed. When you make your claim, present all this information clearly and organized. This will help others understand the financial loss you’ve experienced due to the rear-end collision.

See more: Global Payments to acquire Worldpay in $22.7bn deal

See more: Verizon serves up 5G slices for first responders

See more: Mexico’s crypto economy: More than just remittances