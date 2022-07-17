How to choose a Binary Trading App?

17/07/2022

Do you know what is a binary trading app? No, I am sure you don’t. Well, I will tell you the whole story about it, and you will understand everything about it.

What is a Binary Option?

Binary options is a financial instrument that is used to speculate whether the value of a specific asset is going to rise or fall in the future.

In other words, the underlying asset of a binary option is the price of an asset like a stock, currency, or commodity, etc.

There are two possible outcomes of any binary option: win and lose.

So, if the value of the asset goes up, then the person who bought the option wins; and, if the value goes down, then the person who bought the option loses.

The payout of a binary option is predetermined.

In case of a win, the person gets the amount that is equal to the difference between the option price and the asset’s current price.

In case of a loss, the person loses the entire amount that was invested in the option.

But, if the asset’s price doesn’t change, then there is no profit or loss.

Best Binary Options App for Beginners

In case you are a beginner in the binary options trading market and want to start your journey then this app is the best for you.

This app is the only app that can provide you real-time information of the stock market, which means that you will be able to make the right decision as per the situation.

Let’s have a look at its features.

Features of BinaryOptions

This app provides you with the most important information of the stock market, including the opening price, the closing price, the high and low prices, and the volume.

With the help of this app, you will be able to make the best decision of whether you should buy or sell the asset.

Pocket Option Review 2022

​Pocket Option reviews is a robot that developed for the purpose of trading binary options. In a few words, this robot is the digital financial adviser which allows you to get the highest possible profit from the investment in the binary options. The maximum profit from Pocket Option system is 100% (return on investment). This is a great opportunity for you to reach the financial freedom. The robot was tested on the basis of statistical data and it was found that with the help of this robot, you can make up to $20000 per month. The robot has a great advantage in the right management. If you make the right investments, you will show a great profit. It never goes wrong with the trades that it makes, so the results are always profitable. The best thing is that you can use the Pocket Option robot with the auto trading mode or manual mode. In manual mode, you can set the money management rules and set the amount of money that you want to invest. In auto trading mode, you need not to do any programming, because the robot will make all the trades on your behalf. The trading process is simple, fast and easy. You can make your trading in a few clicks.

How to use POCKET OPTION

Pocket Option is a great way for traders to grow their online trading career. It has a unique pricing structure, where traders can trade from $1 to $100 in each option trade. This means traders can start off with the lowest price and grow their account to $100,000. As the capital grows, so does your ability to trade bigger options. Furthermore, the trading platform is user friendly and the customer support is great. The platform also allows traders to have a demo account, so you don’t have to risk real money until you are ready. To learn how to use the platform and how to trade.

Pros and Cons of Pocket Option

Pocket Option – Pros and Cons Pocket Option is a global Binary Options broker operating since 2010. It is currently offering trading in regular, binary, fixed-odds, and one touch options. The company also has its own proprietary software, and is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. Pocket Option is a member of the Nadex network, so it offers traders the opportunity to trade in the same underlying assets, including major currency pairs, global stocks, commodities, and indices. Pros 1. The company has a strong reputation with an active community. 2. Trading is available 24 hours a day, 5 days per week. 3. There is a wide variety of assets to trade on. 4. The leverage is 1:250. 5. The minimum deposit is $250. 6. The minimum trade amount is $15. 7. The mobile application can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices. Cons 1. The maximum payout is $100,000. 2. The company does not accept traders from some countries. 3. The company does not allow traders to withdraw money before they reach a minimum balance of $500. 4. The company does not offer a demo account.