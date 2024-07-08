How to find a vape juice that relaxes you

Life can come at you fast sometimes with all the work and family-related stress. Finding something to help you ease and de-clutter your mind can come in clutch. Most people relax and unwind by engaging in hobbies or with friends.

However, finding a vape juice that relaxes you can make those moments even better. But the biggest challenge is finding the best vape juice on the market. The vape market is filled with e-juices from different brands, each with unique flavours.

In this guide are tips to help you find your ideal e-juice for those late-evening vaping sessions when you are chasing calmness and relaxation.

Let’s Talk About Flavours

Studies show that our brains associate some scents and flavours with specific emotions. So, pay extra attention to the flavours when shopping for a vape juice that relaxes you. For example, research shows that citrus makes you feel energetic, while lavender has calming properties.

Berry flavours make you feel relaxed, putting your mind at ease. Mint and herbal flavours, like lavender, bring calmness. These flavours carry a refreshing sensation that can soothe an exhausted mind.

Vanilla and cream trigger comfort and indulgence, which is perfect for relaxing after a long day at work or running errands at home.

Let’s Look at the Ingredients

Most people know about nicotine-based vape juices. However, there are also vape juices in the market infused with CBD, a compound extracted from hemp. It is famous for its wellness and therapeutic benefits. You can purchase CBD e-liquids if you want a relaxing vape juice that offers other top wellness benefits.

It would help if you looked at the nicotine strength when buying nicotine vape juices. The first thing you must know is that nicotine is a stimulant. Too much and you will feel more hyper and energetic rather than calm and relaxed. We recommend purchasing vape juices with low or zero nicotine content for the best results.

VG/PG Ratio: Getting the Balance Right

Vape juices containt vegetable glycerine and propylene glycol as the two main ingredients besides flavours and nicotine extracts. The propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine ratios are significant factors when reviewing vape juices.

VG makes the vapour thicker. We recommend buying vape juices with high VG content if you love chasing clouds and performing vapour tricks. On the other hand, PG carries the flavours and determines the throat hit.

High PG content can cause itchiness in the throat. Most people who vape for fun and recreation say that a vape juice with around 70/30 VG/PG offers the best results.

Buy From Reputable Vape Shops

Look for reputable vape shops when shopping for a calming e-juice. Read reviews from other users and ask for recommendations from vaping forums. Look for reviews that mention stress relief and calming effects. Go with your personal preference when it comes to things like taste and flavours.

Also, don’t be afraid to experiment. Remember, the effects will vary from person to person. If you are using CBD, start with small dosages and look for strains known for offering calming effects.

