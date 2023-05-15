How to keep your personal information off the dark web

Por staff

15/05/2023

With cybercrime on the rise, it’s crucial to take steps to keep our sensitive data safe from prying eyes on the dark web. From strong and unique passwords to two-factor authentication and credit monitoring, there are many practical steps we can take to protect ourselves. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the most effective ways to safeguard our personal information and reduce the risk of becoming a victim of identity theft or other cybercrime. So, grab a cup of coffee, sit back, and read on to learn how to keep your personal information off the dark web.

Use Strong and Unique Passwords

Password-protecting each of your online accounts with a strong, different password is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect your privacy. Password strength increases with length (at least 12 characters is recommended) and complexity (upper/lower case letters, numerals, and symbols). It should also be something that is difficult to predict, such as a phrase only you know or a mix of random words.

In addition, you should never use the same password for more than one account. If hackers compromise one of your accounts, they will have a much simpler time breaking into the rest. Password managers can help you create and remember complex passwords for all of your online accounts.

Conduct a Public Records Check On Yourself

Conducting a public records check on yourself is another effective way to keep your personal information off the dark web. A public records check can give you an idea of what kind of data about you is out there and whether it’s been compromised. This would include information such as your name, address, date of birth, and more.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication

By requiring a second verification method in addition to your password, two-factor authentication (2FA) increases the safety of your online accounts. This might be in the form of a security key, a fingerprint scan, or a code delivered to your phone.

Enabling 2FA makes it much harder for cybercriminals to gain access to your accounts, even if they manage to steal your password. Make sure to enable 2FA for all your online accounts that offer it, including your email, banking, and social media accounts.

Be Careful What You Share Online

Think twice before posting sensitive information online, especially on social media. This data is gold for identity thieves and cybercriminals who want to launch targeted attacks against you. If you use Facebook and reveal personal information such as your birthday, phone number, and email address, a hacker may be able to use this data to change your password and access your account.

Take precautions while posting to social media to reduce the likelihood of having sensitive information about you leaked online. If you’re concerned about your privacy, you might choose to use a pen name instead of your real name and keep your phone number, email address, and birthday to yourself. Make sure your privacy settings limit who can view this information if you must share it.

See more: Bitcoin-ether correlation dips below 80% for first time in 18 months

Use Antivirus Software

Protecting your computer with antivirus software is important because malware and viruses can steal your personal information. In addition, it may check your system for security flaws that could be used by hackers.

Antivirus software is a must, and it should be installed and updated on a regular basis. You shouldn’t have to worry about keeping your antivirus program up to date because most vendors now offer automated updates.

Be Careful When Clicking Links

Phishing emails and fake websites can trick you into giving away your personal information. These emails or websites may look legitimate, but they are actually designed to steal your information. To avoid falling for these scams, be careful when clicking links in emails or on websites.

Always check the URL of a website before entering any personal information. Make sure the URL starts with “https” and has a padlock icon in the address bar, indicating that it’s a secure connection. If you receive an email from a company asking you to verify your personal information, always double-check that the email is legitimate by contacting the company directly.

Monitor Your Credit Reports

Regularly monitoring your credit reports can help you detect any suspicious activity that could indicate that someone has stolen your identity. You’re entitled to a free credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) once a year. Take advantage of this and request your credit reports to review them for any errors or signs of identity theft.

Additionally, you can sign up for credit monitoring services that alert you when there are any changes to your credit reports. This can help you catch any fraudulent activity early on and take action to protect your personal information.

Secure Your Wi-Fi Network

If your Wi-Fi network is not secure, cybercriminals can potentially gain access to your personal information by intercepting your internet traffic. To prevent this, make sure to secure your Wi-Fi network by using a strong and unique password for your router.

Additionally, you should disable the “WPS” feature, which is a quick and easy way to connect new devices to your Wi-Fi network. However, it’s also a security vulnerability that cybercriminals can exploit to gain access to your network.

Finally, consider using a virtual private network (VPN) when accessing the internet from public Wi-Fi networks. A VPN encrypts your internet traffic, making it much harder for cybercriminals to intercept and steal your personal information.

Conclusion

The risks of the dark web can only be mitigated through a mix of common sense, solid security measures, and vigilant monitoring. You may greatly lower your chances of falling victim to identity theft or other forms of cybercrime by following the advice in this article.

Remember to use strong and unique passwords, enable two-factor authentication, be careful what you share online, use antivirus software, monitor your credit reports, secure your Wi-Fi network, and be careful when clicking links. With these steps in place, you can keep your personal information safe and secure.

Source: Viral Rang